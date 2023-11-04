Church notes: Blessing Baskets Food Distribution; All Souls’ Night commemorates all the faithful departed

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4511 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville, will host a weekend seminar Nov. 2-5 on God's Sovereignty in History and Geography given by Kelvin Crombie, an expert in Messianic Jews and the Holocaust. He is also expected to share thoughts on the current crisis in Israel.

The schedule includes lectures, donuts and danishes from 8:30 a.m. to noon today. On Nov. 5, Sunday School will take place at 9 a.m., with a message on the New Covenant at 10:30 a.m. and also a 5 p.m. message.

Information: (479) 442-5267 or covenant@covenantchurchpca.org.

Cross Church will hold the annual Blessing Baskets Food Distribution at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 on each of its campuses, including 1709 Johnson Road in Springdale; 2801 W. McMillan Drive in Fayetteville; and 2448 Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers. Arrive 15 minutes prior to provide ample time for registration and entrance.

Cross Church estimates they will give food away to 1,600 families who are food insecure for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Information: crosschurch.com/blessingbaskets, briand@crosschurch.com or 841-6900.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, holds services at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other church services.

The church is holding an Advent Wednesday night fellowship and meal weekly at 5:30 p.m. beginning Nov. 15.

Members are invited to participate in the Youth C.U.P. Bash Pick-Up. Take a paper grocery bag from the lobby any Sunday until Nov. 26. The top will have a list of food items needed for each bag, but feel free to include additional items. Bags can be picked up from your home or returned to the church by Dec. 3.

Choir rehearsals are Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and the Crandell Ringers handbell choir practice is Sundays at 8:30 a.m. Children's Sunday School classes meet at 9:30 a.m. Confirmation class meets at 9 a.m. Sundays for youth grades 6-12. Sunday School classes for adults are at 9 a.m. and Lectionary class and Wednesday morning Zoom fellowship is at 7 a.m. Samaritan Fridays, an outreach program that provides help for those in need in the community, are each week, 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex of the church.

In a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas, Hispanic GED classes, underwritten by Crowder College have started a new semester. They meet in the Rail Room from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin, Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service. A more contemporary service is offered at 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month in Fellowship Hall.

The Youth Group for grades 5-12 meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the youth room in Lower Witherspoon.

Muffin Mania is Nov. 5. Between services, the Stewardship Committee invites the congregation to Fellowship Hall to learn about the 2024 Challenge Budget while enjoying muffins.

First Fellowship (seniors) will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Butterfield Trail Village Lodge. Dr. Jerry Rose will speak on Christianity East of the Jordan River from an Archaeological Point of View. Call the church by Nov. 6 to reserve lunch, which is $10.

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sundays at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for children is at 9:45 a.m. in the Lower Level and adult Bible class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Surviving the Holidays is a GriefShare seminar to help participants prepare for the holidays and hope for the future It will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 in the church library. Adult choir rehearsals are at 9 a.m. Saturday and Christmas concert rehearsals are at 10 a.m. Saturday. Quilters meet at 8 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday.

Information: (479)855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Lakeview Baptist Church, 1351 E. Lowell Ave, Cave Springs, is hosting a production of "A Christian Christmas Carol," an adaptation of the Dickens story of hope and redemption. There is no cost for admission, but reservations are required. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15 and a matinee at 3 p.m. Dec. 16. The final performance will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 17. All shows will be in the church auditorium.

Information: 248-1538 or achristianchristmascarol.eventbrite.com.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Kid's Connect and a nursery are available.

There will be a "Let's Get Creative" demonstration from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the fellowship hall.

The Fall Women's Bible Study is on "The Birth of the Church: A study in the book of Acts" by David Jeremiah. The study meets each Monday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday in the Chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir meets at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Ping Pong group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. each Thursday.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville, 901 NE J. St. Bentonville, has worship in person and online at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays. Bible Study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m. Children's ministry and handbell rehearsals are at 11:30 a.m., and youth group meets at 4 p.m. Choir rehearsals are on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive at the church in Keller Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 30. Register at redcrossblood.org.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on the website, Facebook and YouTube. Listen to the podcast "Hearing Matters" on the website.

The Presbyterian Men's Group will meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 18 in Fellowship Hall.

Information: (479) 855-2390 or pcbv.org.

