Election reminders

A special election will be held Nov. 14 on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues. Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7-13 at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the election. Election day, Nov. 14, voters will vote at the polls. Also Nov. 14 is the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022.

People may pick up absentee ballots at the county clerk’s office until Nov. 7. That’s the last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email.

Nov. 4 — Sample Ballots will be available on the Arkansas Secretary of State’s Voter View Website at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView.

Nov. 14 — Special election day (7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) at polling sites.

For the March 5 Preferential Primary Election, Party Filing Period Begins at noon Nov. 6 and ends at noon Nov. 14. Details: Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, (870) 541-5322.

Corvettes and Veterans event set

Wabbaseka native and author Jason Irby will host “Corvettes and Veterans,” a historical salute and remembrance event beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 11, Veterans Day, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

A parade will begin at 1 p.m. and the salute ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. The general public is invited to attend.

The event will honor all veterans on the stadium’s 75th anniversary and celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Corvette, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

The project is organized by Irby, president of A-State Corvette Association and author of “Love Within Life,” a book series which includes “My Arkansas, My Home.”

“Corvettes and Veterans” will include a parade of custom military-styled corvettes and other custom vehicles; a salute and ceremony with presentations of colors; historical military displays from Camp Joseph T. Robinson, vendors and other activities for families.

Sponsors include the American Legion, A-State Corvette Association, Bale Chevrolet, Camp Alliance LLC, Jason Irby Innovation Foundation, Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, Little Rock Department of Community Programs, and the Sequoyah National Research Center.

For details, email jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com or corvettesandveterans@gmail.com, or visit corvettesandveteransusa.wordpress.com.

Lane closures set on Highway 167

Alternating daily lane closures are planned on Highway 167, approximately eight miles north of Fordyce near Ivan, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will conduct milling and asphalt paving operations. There will be a maximum load width of 15 feet while the work is conducted. Traffic will be controlled with the use of barrels, message boards, and signage. Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

Diabetes topic at Ivy workshop

To bring Awareness to November as National Diabetes Month, the Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host Shankar Devarajan of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.

The workshop will be held at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences South Central Medical Center, 1601 W. 40th Ave.

Devarajan is an associate professor in the UAPB Department of Human Sciences - Food Sciences and Nutrition Science Program.

Devarajan will discuss the importance of making healthy food choices and how that can help prevent diabetes. Information will also be shared on becoming a dietician or nutritionist, according to the release.

Danielle Harris, UAMS SC education director, will serve as facilitator. Everyone is encouraged to arrive by 5:45 p.m. and enter through the employee entrance at the back of the building.

Students and parents who cannot attend in person may join on Zoom using ID: 856 8296 4187 and passcode: 351061.

Details: Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com, follow the Ivy Center on social media, or visit ivycenterforeducation.com.

Christian Women’s Connection

The Christian Women’s Connection invited the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be B.J. Tassin of Gravett.

Participants will also be vocalists Justin and Christina Wendel of Pursuit Church in White Hall.

The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, drink, dessert, tax, and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made thre