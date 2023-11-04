Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Pine Bluff WR Crutchfield reopens his recruitment

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:30 a.m.
Pine Bluff's Courtney Crutchfield (2) carries the ball during a game against Mills on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Little Rock.

Arkansas lost a key verbal commitment shortly before the start of its game at Florida on Saturday when receiver Courtney Crutchfield announced he was reopening his recruitment. 

Crutchfield, 6-2 and 175 pounds, of Pine Bluff committed to the Razorbacks on April 23 over Tennessee, Missouri, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Kansas State and others. 

"I just feel like I rushed into my decision, that’s all,” Crutchfield said. "I’m not saying I don’t like Arkansas or none of that. I like all the coaches. There’s no hard feelings. I just felt like I rushed into it.” 

He was the Hogs' second highest-rated pledge in the class behind defensive lineman Charleston Collins, according to On3.com. A consensus 4-star recruit, Crutchfield’s position industry ranking is No. 21 nationally and he is the No. 114 overall recruit in the country.

“After thorough thinking and praying, I have decided to re-open my recruitment and de-commit from the University of Arkansas,” Crutchfield wrote. “You get one recruitment process and I want to take the time to carefully consider all of my options without restriction.

 “I have the upmost respect for the Arkansas staff and appreciate them for everything. I have been blessed with several opportunities to play football and continue my education at some great universities. I hope that everyone will respect my decision as I do what is best for me and my family.”

The Hogs now have 18 pledges for the 2024 class. 

