Daily Record

Today at 3:40 a.m.

Marriages

Scott Melton, 30, and Laura Bonds, 28, Memphis, Tenn.

Frederick Fitch, Sr., 56, and Antynette Foley, 49, both of Little Rock.

Raymond Ison, 73, of Royal, and Judith Moon, 73, of Mabelvale.

Kevin Pascual, 27, of Leesville, La., and Aleyce Zuniga, of Jacksonville.

Clyde Wilson, 22, and Dekyrah Dobson, 20, both of Sherwood.

Jonathan Williamson, 31, and Sierra Harrell, 25, both of Little Rock.

Jerral Williams, 30, and Jon-Shae Littleton, 24, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-3811. Wendy M. Sanders v. Roosevelt M. Sanders.

23-3813. Michelle Kitchell v. Jade Kitchell.

23-3816. Castillo Cervantes v. German Ortiz Luna.

23-3817. Tracy Conley v. Cleophus Conley.

23-3818. Monica Bryson v. Michael A. Bryson, Jr.

23-3819. Felecia Brown v. Clifton Brown.

23-3822. Nikki Conley v. Theodis Wright, Jr.

23-3823. Glenn W. Graham, Jr. v. Felicia E. Graham.

23-3824. Delisha McElroy v. Jordan McElroy.

GRANTED

23-2185. Lisa Browning v. James Braxton Browning.

23-2238. Bridget Rivard v. Matthew Rivard.

23-2446. Kim B. Carter v. Felischa A. Carter.

23-2873. Marlee J. Mathews v. Colton C. Harrod.

23-3132. Valarie Royal v. Michael Curtis.

