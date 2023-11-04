Defense helps Mustangs claim share of 4A-4 title





Overshadowed by their high-scoring offense, the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs' defense came up with their best game of the season in the team's biggest game of the year.

Needing a victory to secure the top seed from the conference for the Class 4A playoffs, which begin next week, the Mustangs pitched a shutout in a 53-0 victory over the Lamar Warriors at Mustang Mountain Friday night.

The victory gives the Mustangs a share of the 4-4A title with Bauxite but they have the top seed because they defeated the Miners in September.

While the Mustangs hit the 50-point or better mark for the sixth time this season, it was the first shutout they'd put up this season.

"We got healthy first of all and got a couple of guys back that really helped. And then our guys have great focus and details and that is what we preached every single week," CAC Coach Ryan Howard. "That has been our problem every single week just guys not doing their job every single play.

"The guys were locked in. They were hungry. And wanted it. They played with great effort and forced turnovers."

The Mustangs had linebacker Kevin Williams II and cornerback Solomon Barnes back after injuries. They recovered two fumbles and added an interception while having zero turnovers.

Junior quarterback Grayson Wilson ran for 54 yards and 2 scores and was 12 of 15 for 272 yards and 4 touchdowns.

CAC scored on its opening drive with Wilson running in from 4 yards then adding the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

Wilson hit Jacob Henry on a 51-yard touchdown pass and Renalson Sullivan ran in the two-pointer, 16-0. He added his second scoring pass on the next drive, hitting Sullivan from 12 yards out. The try for two was intercepted by Jaden Crotts.

The score was 30-0 when Wilson hit Josiah Warrior-Benson on a 71-yard scoring play and Jackson Hampton caught the two-point play.

After a failed fake punt left the Mustangs at the Warrior 38 with 1:05 left in the half, a quick drive ended with Wilson scoring from the 4 with 14 seconds left. Sullivan ran in the extra point.

Wilson and Warrior-Benson connected on a 52-yard scoring pass in the third quarter and Gus Smith added the final touchdown on a 1-yard run. Smith gained 63 yards on the drive.





Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson (8) scores a touchdown for the Mustangs on Friday during a 53-0 victory over the Lamar Warriors. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)











