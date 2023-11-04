Done this too often, Biden says in Maine





LEWISTON, Maine -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stood for a moment of silence and placed a bouquet of white flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Schemengees Bar and Grille, one of the scenes of the state's deadliest mass shooting.

Biden then bent to hug Kathy Lebel, owner of the bar where eight people died in the Oct. 25 massacre. Seven more died at the nearby Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, three others at hospitals.

Biden went to Lewiston on Friday for what presidents do in these moments of horror and grief: lend comfort to the families of the victims and show support for a reeling community. It's a trip that has become all too familiar, despite a bipartisan gun safety law passed last year after another mass shooting, and despite a series of executive orders by the president meant to curb gun violence.

"Jill and I have done too many of these," Biden said outside the bowling alley, standing in front of police officers, EMTs and others who responded to the shootings. "Jill and I are here, though, on behalf of the American people to make sure you know that you're not alone."

Besides those killed, 13 people were injured in the shootings. Gunman Robert Card, a 40-year-old firearms instructor, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after the killings, following a dayslong search.

Authorities said this week that Card's family had brought their concerns about his deteriorating mental health to the local sheriff five months before the deadly rampage. He had also undergone a mental health evaluation after he began behaving erratically at a training facility last summer.

Signs hung around the town Friday read "Fix the mental health system" and simply "Be nice." Inside the town's elementary school, there were notes on the hallways made by students that read: "Lewiston strong" and "You ARE safe."

The Democratic president has said he's determined to fight gun violence in the U.S. and it's a large part of his reelection campaign platform. He created the first White House office of gun violence prevention, which is charged with finding solutions and fully implementing landmark gun safety legislation enacted last year. One of the leaders of the office was in Maine this week helping coordinate the federal response. Biden has also pushed for a ban on assault weapons.

"This is about common sense," he said Friday. "Reasonable, responsible measures to protect our children, our families, our communities. Because regardless of our politics, this is about protecting our freedom to go to a bowling alley, a restaurant, a school, church, without being shot and killed."

The president has visited many other communities scarred by mass shootings. He's been to Buffalo, N.Y.; Uvalde, Texas; and Monterey Park, Calif., just in roughly the past year.

"As we mourn today in Maine, this tragedy opens a painful wound, all across the country," Biden said. "Too many Americans have lost loved ones or survived the trauma of gun violence."

As of Friday, there have been at least 37 mass killings in the U.S. in 2023, leaving at least 195 people dead, not including shooters who died, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

"While Friday will be a solemn day and a time for the president to be with Americans who are in mourning, he will also continue to demand that Congress act," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday. "They must pass an assault weapons ban. They must enact universal background checks. They must help states across the country adopt and strengthen red flag laws."

A CITY GRIEVES

Members of the community visited the memorial outside Schemengees to grieve throughout the morning. Biden's arrival may help the city, but it's terrible that it had to happen, said John Murphy of New Gloucester, who went to the memorial to pay his respects. "I'm sorry that he had to on this occasion."

It will take years for the community to heal, said Murphy, 70.

"It's going to be a long time. Maine is a beautiful state. A very peaceful state," he said.

There were also memorials paying tribute to victims outside Just-In-Time, the bowling alley where the shootings began. The sign outside read: "Lewiston Strong! Remembering our loss Oct. 25 2023."

Michele Stapleton of Brunswick said she was glad the president went to Maine.

"It's very encouraging to have a president who wants to speak about gun safety. For too long, politicians have maybe felt that way, but they were maybe afraid to say it," she said.

In fact, the shootings have many residents searching for answers.

Elizabeth Seal, who lost her husband, Josh, said in an interview this week that she was frustrated to learn that semi-automatic weapons were used.

"In general, I have no issue with the use of guns," she said through a sign language interpreter. "Some people feel more comfortable having a gun for protection or for some it's a hunting tradition. But why do we have semi-automatic weapons available that people can get? That can cause such severe devastation?"

"I hope that our lawmakers will do something to change that," she said. "I don't see this problem in other countries, right? This is an American issue."

POLITICAL IMPACT

Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has opposed aggressive gun-control measures, even as some members of her party have pushed for tougher rules in a state with relatively loose gun laws, such as allowing permitless carry. Biden met with Mills on Friday and also traveled on Air Force One with Maine senators Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

There are some indications that the massacre -- followed by a dayslong manhunt that left a fear-stricken community on lockdown before Card was found -- has affected the political dynamics in Maine.

Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat who had enjoyed an A+ rating from gun rights advocates, said last week that he regretted his past opposition to an assault weapons ban and would now support one.

"The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure, which is why I now call on the United States Congress to ban assault rifles, like the one used by the sick perpetrator of this mass killing in my hometown of Lewiston, Maine," Golden said.

Mills, who invited Biden to Maine, has said she would be open to reviewing the state's laws. Some officials have seized on Maine's so-called "yellow flag" law, a compromise allowing police to temporarily confiscate firearms and detain individuals they deem pose a threat. The law, which went into effect in 2020, was not triggered in Card's case.

Maine does not have a red-flag law, which would allow family members or friends to ask a court to take firearms away from a person thought to be at risk of self-harm or to pose a danger to others. Such laws require law enforcement to seek a mental health evaluation for an individual before getting a court order to seize their firearms.

Biden, who signed a bipartisan gun-control bill last year, has urged more states to enact red-flag laws, which exist in about 20 states. The bill he signed included additional funds for states to enact and strengthen red-flag laws.

That legislation, which combined modest new firearms restrictions with $15 billion in mental health and school security funding, was the first significant firearms legislation in decades, though it was considered woefully inadequate by gun control advocates.

Lewiston city administrator Heather Hunter, who was present when Biden spoke, said she appreciated that the president focused on the right to be safe.

"I agree, safety is one of those rights that everybody should enjoy. We have to make sure everyone in our community understands that," she said. "This is the first set toward working to acknowledge that and to achieve that goal."

Biden was notified of the shootings as he hosted a White House state dinner honoring Australia last week. He stepped out of the event to speak by telephone with Mills and the state's representatives in Congress. On Friday, both Mills and Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said the community was working to heal.

"We are resilient, strong and used to putting our shoulder to the wheel," Sheline said. "But nothing can prepare a community for the grief and sorrow of losing 18 souls to horrific violence."

Information for this article was contributed by Fatima Hussein, Patrick Whittle, Colleen Long and David Sharp of The Associated Press and Toluse Olorunnipa of The Washington Post.

A make-shift memorial lines Main Street, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, Lewiston, Maine. President Joe Biden is heading to Lewiston to mourn with the community after 18 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in state history. (AP Photo/Matt York)



President Joe Biden speaks at Just-In-Time Recreation Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine, about the mass shooting last week. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



Community members look at a memorial outside Schemengees Bar & Grille, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, Lewiston, Maine. President Joe Biden is heading to Lewiston to mourn with the community after 18 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in state history. (AP Photo/Matt York)



President Joe Biden, with first lady Jill Biden, listens to Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline outside of Just-In-Time Recreation before he speaks Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine, about the mass shooting last week. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Joe Biden, with first lady Jill Biden, greets people after arrival Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Joe Biden speaks at Just-In-Time Recreation Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine, about the mass shooting last week. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Joe Biden walks with Col. Angela Ochoa commander of the 89th Airlift Wing Division, to board Air Force One for a trip to Lewiston, Maine, to visit people affected by the mass shooting, Friday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Joe Biden hugs Kathy Lebel, co-owner of Schemengees Bar and Grille, one of the sites of last week's mass shooting, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)









First responders listen Friday as President Joe Biden speaks at Just-In-Time Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, about last week’s mass shooting. (AP/Evan Vucci)





