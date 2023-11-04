Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

Kim Bert, 55, of 154 N. Aqua Crossing in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Bert was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Salvador Zarates, 41, of 124 May Ave. in Fort Smith, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Zarates was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Matthew Frisby, 41, of 1820 Spring St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Frisby was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Devan Hamby, 27, of 214 S. Ray Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Hamby was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Kiaunce Holiday, 28, of 5060 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Holiday was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.