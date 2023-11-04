Follow live: Razorbacks face Gators in The Swamp

Pregame

Arkansas, coming off the bye week, is on the road again today at Florida and is looking to end a six-game losing streak.

The Razorbacks are 2-0 under Sam Pittman the week after a bye, beating Mississippi State at home in 2021 and winning convincingly at Auburn last season.

Florida is roughly a field-goal favorite in the game. The Gators are coming off a 43-20 loss to rival Georgia in Jacksonville, Fla., last week. They enter the weekend at 5-3 overall and 3-2 in SEC play.

Arkansas is 2-6 overall and 0-5 in conference games. The Razorbacks’ offense, which does not have a rushing touchdown since Sept. 16 against BYU, has an interim coordinator in Kenny Guiton, who will call plays for the first time at the college level in The Swamp.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson to this point in the season is averaging 80.5 fewer total yards per game than in 2022. It will be interesting to see if tempo can unlock some things for him and spark the offense as a whole.

Running back Raheim Sanders (knee) traveled and appears to be available. The Florida native has not played since the loss at Ole Miss on Oct. 7.

Tailback Rashod Dubinion will miss the game as he attends the funeral of his grandmother, according to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Defensively, the Razorbacks have allowed 19.5 points per game in their last four outings. Linebacker Jaheim Thomas is averaging 9.25 tackles per game, and defensive end Landon Jackson leads the team with 10.5 tackles for loss.

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz has 14 touchdown passes against 2 interceptions, and in SEC games he has 11 passing scores and 1 pick. Tailbacks Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne have combined for 972 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Gators this season have averaged 5.26 yards per carry and put up 449.8 yards in homes games. Florida is sixth in SEC-only games in scoring at 28.4 points.

Princely Umanmielen is the Gators defensive player to know. He has 7.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 11 quarterback hurries.