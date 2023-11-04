GAC Capsules

SE OKLAHOMA STATE AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Thone Stadium, Russellville

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Southeastern Oklahoma State 4-5, 4-5 Great American Conference; Arkansas Tech 4-5, 4-5

COACHES Bo Atterberry (37-28 in sixth season at Southeastern Oklahoma State, 78-56 in 12th season overall); Kyle Shipp (16-26 in fourth season at Arkansas Tech and overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 14-7-1.

LAST MEETING Southeastern Oklahoma State held on in overtime to beat Arkansas Tech 41-34 on Sept. 1, 2022, at Durant, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY A victory would be a feather in either's cap because both are on strong late-season runs. Southeastern Oklahoma State has won three of its past four contests, and Arkansas Tech beat four of its previous five opponents. ... Southeastern Oklahoma State's D.J. Brown is averaging a team-high 54.3 yards on the ground, which is eighth in the Great American Conference. Arkansas Tech doesn't have anyone ranked among the top 20. ... The Wonder Boys' Caleb Tanis is tied to for the GAC lead in touchdown receptions with six. ... The teams have split the past eight meetings, but the Savage Storm has won the last two, including a 38-20 win during their prior trip to Russellville in 2021. ... Arkansas Tech quarterback Taye Gatewood ranks fifth in the conference in total offense with 1,977 yards. ... Jyrin Steward had a team-high 10 tackles last week for Arkansas Tech in an 18-16 victory over East Central (Okla.).

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) AT HARDING

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS East Central 3-6, 3-6 Great American Conference; Harding 9-0, 9-0

COACHES John Litrenta (3-6 in first season at East Central and overall); Paul Simmons (59-13 in sixth season at Harding and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 17-3.

LAST MEETING Three touchdown passes from Cole Keylon led Harding to a 29-12 win on Sept. 1, 2022, at Ada, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY It'll be both homecoming and senior day for Harding, which has beaten East Central 10 consecutive times. The Bisons have also won all 11 head-to-head battles in Searcy. ... The Tigers have two players -- Jaiave Magalei and Traair Edwards -- in the Great American Conference's top 10 in passing yards. Magalei has thrown for 954 yards while Edwards has 606 yards. ... The No. 4 ranking that Harding holds in NCAA Division II is the highest mark in the program's history. ... The last two losses for East Central both were at home. Following their trip to Harding, the Tigers' final regular-season game will be at Southeastern Oklahoma State. ... Among the many categories that Harding leads in NCAA Division II, the Bisons are also the best in passing efficiency (198.3) and yards per completion (27.5). ... Devon Roush, who was the conference's 2022 defensive player of the year, has 80 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 2 quarterback hurries on the season. ... A win for Harding would be its 14th in a row, a school record.

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO KARN-FM, 102.9 Little Rock; KZNG AM, 1340, KZNG-FM 97.9/105.5 Hot Springs; KTPB-FM, 98.1, Pine Bluff; KCXY-FM, 95.3, Camden; KNAS-FM, 105.5, Nashville; KHGG-FM, 103.5, Fort Smith, KESA-FM, 100.9, Eureka Springs; KILX-FM, 102.1, De Queen; KQOR-FM, 105.3, Mena

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS Oklahoma Baptist 6-3, 6-3 Great American Conference; Ouachita Baptist 8-1, 8-1

COACHES Chris Jensen (44-65 in 10th season at Oklahoma Baptist and overall); Todd Knight (151-100 in 24th season at OBU, 179-132-2 in 30th season overall)

SERIES Ouachita Baptist leads 9-2-1.

LAST MEETING In a rainy game, Ouachita Baptist got 142 yards rushing from Kendel Givens to pull away for a 42-32 victory on Sept. 1, 2022, in Shawnee, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY With the Battle of the Ravine showdown against Henderson State next week, Ouachita Baptist will honor its seniors today. ... Oklahoma Baptist's Tainique Taylor is the Great American Conference's reigning co-Special Teams Player of the Week after he returned a punt 54 yards for a touchdown against the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He's also the league leader in pass breakups with 14. ... Kendal Givens needs 33 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season for Ouachita Baptist. He's scored 17 touchdowns on the ground, which is second in the GAC. ... Last season, the Bison went 1-10, but this year, their only losses are to teams (Harding, Southern Arkansas and Henderson State) that are ahead of them in the conference standings. ... The two touchdown passes that Riley Harms had last week against Southern Nazarene allowed him to tie the season-season record of 21. ... Aidan Thompson has passed for 1,405 yards and 14 touchdowns for Oklahoma Baptist. ... The Tigers are guaranteed to finish above .500 for the 15th straight season.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT Nw OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Ranger Field, Alva, Okla.

RADIO KVMH, FM-99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Southern Arkansas 7-2, 7-2 Great American Conference; Northwestern Oklahoma State 0-9, 0-9

COACHES Brad Smiley (12-8 in second season at SAU and overall); Ronnie Jones (0-9 in his first season at Northwestern Oklahoma State, 11-40 in fourth season overall)

SERIES Southern Arkansas leads 10-2.

LAST MEETING A 41-point second half led the way to a 62-31 victory for Southern Arkansas on Sept. 2, 2022, in Magnolia.

NOTEWORTHY Southern Arkansas hasn't lost to Northwestern Oklahoma State since 2017 when the Rangers rolled 38-16 in Alva, Okla. Since that game, the Muleriders have won four straight contests in the series. ... Northwestern Oklahoma State has lost 14 consecutive game since last season. A loss today could keep it on track to play Southwestern Oklahoma State next week in a game that may feature two winless teams. ... The 746 yards that Southern Arkansas' Jariq Scales has rushed for is second to O.B. Jones' 846. The two have combined for 22 touchdowns on the ground. ... Last week, the Rangers had 85 yards of offense, which is the team's second-lowest output of the season. They had 76 yards against Ouachita Baptist on Sept. 9. ... The Muleriders are one of four teams in the Great American Conference that average at least 35.3 points per game. The others are Harding (51.6), Ouachita Baptist (39.6) and Henderson State (35.3). ... Jashuan Foster has a team-high 313 yards rushing for Northwestern Oklahoma State. ... Southern Arkansas averages 278.3 yards rushing.

HENDERSON STATE AT SW OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Flex-Chem Field at Milam Stadium, Weatherford, Okla.

RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.7 Gurdon; KVRC-AM, 1240, Arkadelphia; KDEL-FM, 100.9, Arkadelphia; KWPS-FM, 99.7, Hot Springs; KZYP-FM, 104.1, Malvern; KZYP-AM, 1310, Malvern

INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Henderson State 7-2, 7-2 Great American Conference; Southwestern Oklahoma State 0-9, 0-9

COACHES Scott Maxfield (132-64 in 18th season at Henderson State, 161-66 in 23rd season overall); Ruzell McCoy (0-9 in first season at Southwestern Oklahoma State and overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 11-3.

LAST MEETING Korien Burrell scored two touchdowns to lift Henderson State to a 30-13 victory on Sept. 1, 2022, in Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY Henderson State has never lost to Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford, Okla. The Reddies won 31-13 there in 2021. ... Southwestern Oklahoma State is trying to avoid its second 0-10 start in three seasons. It finished 0-11 in 2021. ... Quarterback Andrew Edwards has been named the Great American Conference's Offensive Player of the Week four times this season for Henderson State, including in each of the past two weeks following big games against the University of Arkansas at Monticello and Northwestern Oklahoma State. ... The Bulldogs are last in the GAC in total offense (192.0 yards per game) and 11th in total defense (404.1 yards per game). ... Nine players caught at least one pass in Henderson State's 51-0 win last week over Northwestern Oklahoma State. That distribution is the team's most since 2019. ... Southwestern Oklahoma State has three players -- Logan Monroe, Richard Silva, R.J. Powell -- in the conference top 10 in tackles. ... The Reddies allow 20.3 points per game, which is third in the GAC.

SOUTHERN NAZARENE AT ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Willis Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium, Monticello

RADIO KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS Southern Nazarene 4-5, 4-5 Great American Conference; UAM 2-7, 2-7

COACHES Dustin Hada (10-24 in fourth season at Southern Nazarene, overall); Hud Jackson (44-86 in 12th season at UAM and overall)

SERIES Arkansas-Monticello leads 8-1.

LAST MEETING Arkansas-Monticello gave up seven second-half points in a 40-26 victory on Sept. 1, 2022, in Bethany, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY UAM has lost its past seven games, but it's beaten Southern Nazarene five straight times. Three of those victories occurred in Monticello. ... Quarterback Gage Porter has rushed for 1,421 yards and passed for 1,368 yards for Southern Nazarene. He also has 18 total touchdowns. ... Greg Hooks is still third in the Great American Conference in passes defended with 13. He's also intercepted a pass for the Boll Weevils, who are ninth in the league in total defense. ... The Crimson Storm average 449.8 yards and 29.3 points per game. Both numbers rank in the conference's top five. ... UAM is the most penalized team in the league with 78, which is 12 more than the closest competitor. The Boll Weevils' 701 penalty yards are also the most in the GAC. ... Two players have more than 20 catches for Southern Nazarene. Asa Robertson has a team-high 29 receptions while Jarrell Farr has caught 21 passes. They average 44 and 38.67 receiving yards, respectively. ... The University of Arkansas at Monticello will face Southern Arkansas next week in the annual Battle of the Timberlands.