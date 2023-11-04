Golden Lions take aim at ending streak

One of two things is going to happen for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff when it plays Prairie View A&M, and they both start and end with the Golden Lions' play.

UAPB (1-7, 0-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) hasn't performed as well as it would've liked at any point during its current five-game losing streak. Coach Alonzo Hampton recently outlined a litany of things his team needs to do in order to put an end to it skid today against a program that's been hard on them for the past decade.

Prairie View A&M (3-5, 3-2) is 9-1 against UAPB since 2013. In those nine victories over that span, the Panthers' average margin of victory has been 39 points, with their largest coming in a 62-13 win in 2018. Prairie View A&M also has a lot of players back from the group that left Pine Bluff with a 55-24 victory last season, which was Bubba McDowell's first season as head coach. So there will be a sense of familiarity for UAPB when the two reacquaint themselves today at 2 p.m.

"Coach McDowell does a good job," Hampton said. "I think he's one of the best coaches in this league. I like his personality. He's been open and inviting."

The Panthers are coming off a 45-7 rout to Florida A&M and still have a lot to play for.

The Panthers are a game back of Southern and Alcorn State in the SWAC West Division standings. Prairie View A&M has already beaten Alcorn State and will play at Southern next week. The last thing McDowell said he wants is for his team to get caught looking ahead.

"These guys know that they're a good football team," he said. "Now it's just really about us as a whole, as a unit, as a coaching staff. Staying together and understanding what's still at stake. We're not out of it."

A loss today wouldn't knock the Panthers out of the title picture completely, but it would damage their hopes. UAPB is either going to win or lose in its ninth game of the season, but it would prefer to do the latter after what it's gone through for the past month and a half.

The Golden Lions have had difficulties scoring and piling up yardage offensively, which has been a point that Hampton has alluded to for the past few weeks. If his team is going to beat Prairie View A&M, it'd help if they're able to turn things around on that side of the ball.

"So what we need to do is this, we need to protect the football, and our O-line needs to do a better job of keeping the quarterback upright," he said. "We need to be able to create holes. ... There's no secret to it. We've got some of the best running backs in this league, but you wouldn't know that because we can't keep them upright, and we can't create holes."

UAPB's to-do -list doesn't stop there. The Panthers' offense has been in the middle of the pack all season in terms of where its ranks among the others in the SWAC. But if history is any indication, it poses a significant threat to the Golden Lions' defense because of where they've been able to successfully attack.

Prairie View A&M has thrown three touchdowns or more in seven of its past 10 games against UAPB. Quarterback Trazon Connley has completed 48 of 85 passes for 853 yards with 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions whenever he's faced the Golden Lions.

"We've got to be able to get to the quarterback," Hampton said. "That guy is electric. He does some Houdini type stuff back there, and then he likes to throw the deep ball. We've got to be good in the secondary."

Today's game

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF AT PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Prairie View, Texas

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3 Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com; ESPN-Plus, hbcugo.tv

TV None

RECORDS UAPB 1-7, 0-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Prairie View A&M 3-5, 3-2

COACHES Alonzo Hampton (1-7 in first season at UAPB and overall); Bubba McDowell (9-10 in second season at Prairie View A&M and overall.

SERIES Prairie View A&M leads 46-25-2.

LAST MEETING Prairie View A&M scored 41 points over the second and third quarters to coast to a 55-24 victory on Nov. 12, 2022, in Pine Bluff.

NOTEWORTHY Prairie View A&M Coach Bubba McDowell, who played seven seasons in the NFL, took over as coach in January 2022 when Eric Dooley accepted the head coaching job at Southern. ... UAPB played two quarterbacks last week against Jackson State. Chancellor Edwards was 16 of 26 for 92 yards, while Mekhi Hagens was 4 of 9 for 38 yards with an interception. Hagens did have 59 yards rushing and scored on a 20-yard run in the third quarter, but the two were sacked a combined five times. ... Ahmad Antoine and Keyshawn Johnson each have more than 300 yards rushing for the Panthers. ... The Golden Lions will have a shorter week than usual afterwards because they'll play Grambling State next Friday in a game that'll be televised on ESPNU. ... The last time Prairie View A&M lost to UAPB was during the 2021 spring season when it won 36-31. That victory eventually clinched the Southwestern Athletic Conference West division title for the Golden Lions because their game the following week against Texas Southern was cancelled.