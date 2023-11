GOSNELL 49, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 6

JONESBORO -- Cam Williams had 200 yards receiving and two touchdowns as Gosnell (6-4, 3-4 4A-3) thumped Jonesboro Westside (1-9, 1-6).

Trent Middleton passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns for the Pirates.

Kylan Young had 86 yards and scored twice on the ground.

Defensively, Carson Tally finished with 14 tackles, including four for a loss. Vanterrues Lucas made 12 tackles, including two for a loss.