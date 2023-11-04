Grizzlies deny Gryphons’ first playoff trip





Fort Smith Northside defeated Little Rock Southwest 34-20 on Friday night at Gryphon Stadium in Little Rock to keep its season alive and advance to the Class 7A state playoffs.

The Grizzlies were led by running back Issac Wright, who ran for three touchdowns.

"We were glad to see them push through for four quarters," Northside Coach Felix Curry said of his team's performance. "We knew this was going to be a tough ballgame. Coach [Daryl] Patton and that group has done a great job with that team. We knew it was going to be a dogfight."

Wright's 10-yard touchdown run to give the Grizzlies an early 6-0 lead with 3:56 left in the first quarter.

Southwest responded quickly on the next possession as quarterback Chase Forte connected with wide receiver Jabron Lewis for a 44-yard touchdown pass. Juan Garcia converted the extra point to give the Gryphons the lead at 7-6 with 1:38 left in the first quarter.

Southwest extended its lead to 14-6 with 5:29 left in the second quarter on a 6-yard scoring run from Luther Tucker that capped a long drive. Moments later, Northside answered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Wright with 3:06 left before halftime. Ta Varius King ran in the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 14-14.

The Gryphons made the most of the time remaining in the first half, with Lewis scoring again on a 23-yard catch-and-run touchdown on a pass from Forte with 21 seconds left before the break. Garcia missed the extra point, but Southwest led 20-14 at halftime.

Northside turned things around quickly in the second half. Following a turnover on downs by Southwest, the Grizzlies got in the end zone on a bizarre 28-yard scoring run by wide receiver Camron Massey.

Northside quarterback McLane Moody threw a backward screen pass to Massey that he was unable to handle. Two Southwest defenders failed to recover the live ball, and Massey was able to scoop it up the football and ran all the way for the touchdown. The extra point gave Northside a 21-20 lead with 9:52 left in the third quarter.

Later in the quarter, Wright reached the end zone for the third time, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Grizzlies a 28-20 lead.

With 9:53 left in the game, a screen pass attempt by Forte was intercepted by Northside linebacker Eric Brewer. The Grizzlies would take advantage of the turnover as Moody connected with wide receiver Ezra Phillips for a 4-yard touchdown pass to extend the Northside lead to 34-20 with 6:08 remaining.

Southwest was not able to generate any more offense in the final minutes and Northside was able to secure the road victory and advance to the playoffs, where it will face Bentonville West next week.

"Some of the stuff they were doing to us offensively caused us some problems," Curry said. "We tried to give them a different look in the second half. We're going to have to prepare to play for four quarters again next week."

The Gryphons' season came to a disappointing end with the loss. In the program's fourth season of existence, Southwest fell short of making its first appearance in the playoffs.

"I know everybody is disappointed," Patton said. "We felt like we had a good shot to make the playoffs. Give credit to Northside. They came out and got after us in the second half. They were more physical than us. We had some guys get injured which definitely hurt us. I'm proud of our kids, but obviously disappointed in the way it ended."









