HARDING ACADEMY 40, CAVE CITY 9

Today at 2:29 a.m.

SEARCY -- Harding Academy (10-0, 6-0 4A-2) finished an undefeated regular season with a victory over Cave City (0-10, 0-6).

Isaac Baker scored first in the first quarter after a 12-yard run, followed by Owen Miller's 42-yard touchdown pass to Endy McGalliard. Miller then threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Eli Baker. Alex Jones scored again for Harding Academy, followed by another touchdown by Luv Patel, who caught a 52-yard pass from Miller. The first quarter ended 33-0.

Miller passed 70 yards to Kyler Hoover for a touchdown in the second quarter. Cave City got a 35-yard field goal by Millie Beller before halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, Cave City's Shawn Walling scored from 13 yards out in the fourth quarter.

Print Headline: HARDING ACADEMY 40, CAVE CITY 9

