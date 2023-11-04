Hogs’ Braun back at home in Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The University of Arkansas football team is winless in five games at Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, but one Razorback knows what it feels like to win at the venue dubbed "The Swamp" by Steve Spurrier when he coached the Gators.

Arkansas offensive lineman Josh Braun, a redshirt junior, played for the Gators the previous three seasons with teams that were 14-4 at home before he decided to enter the transfer portal last October.

Braun, a starting guard, will be back in the Swamp today when the Razorbacks play the Gators. He was a true freshman in 2020 when Florida beat Arkansas 63-35 on the Razorbacks' last visit.

"I'm definitely excited," Braun said this week on the "Out of Bounds" radio show on KABZ-FM in Little Rock. "I mean, we could pretend like this is any other game on our schedule, and for some of my teammates maybe it is just another game to prove ourselves and get a victory that we need and build momentum for the rest of the season.

"But it's definitely special for me and I would be lying if I said I was treating it just like any other game. This game means a lot to me just from that's where I started my career."

Braun, 6-6 and 348 pounds, played at Suwanee High School in Live Oak, Fla., which is about 65 miles north of Gainesville.

"I grew up being around the Florida Gators," Braun said. "I know what it would mean for me personally and us as a team to go into The Swamp and come out with a victory."

Braun played 11 games as a reserve in 2020 and 13 games in 2021, including 7 starts.

Billy Napier took over as Florida's coach last season after Dan Mullen was fired, and Braun played in two of the first seven games as a reserve before leaving the team.

"Coach Napier came in and it just ended up not being a good fit personality wise," Braun said in his interview with KABZ-FM. "So I knew I was going to transfer."

Braun said in a social media post last year the timing to announce his transfer during an open date was because a course he needed to take to complete his degree in classical studies and graduate conflicted with the Gators' practice schedule.

"I apologize to my teammates for the timing of this announcement and departure, but I must do what is in the best interests of myself and my family," Braun, who is married, posted on his Twitter account a year ago. "I have cherished every second that I have been a Gator, and I look forward to the next chapter of my life."

Arkansas was a logical transfer option for Braun because of his prior relationship with Coach Sam Pittman, who recruited him as Georgia's offensive line coach.

Braun committed to Georgia, but changed his mind and signed with Florida after Pittman was hired as the Razorbacks' coach in December 2019.

"I had a really good relationship with him and his family, and right when he went into the portal he called," Pittman said. "We said, 'Sure, we certainly would be interested in having you here.' And it's worked out well for us."

Braun started this season's opener against Western Carolina at left guard because Brady Latham was injured. With Latham's return to the lineup, Braun has started the past seven games at right guard.

According to Pro Football Focus, Braun has played 510 snaps on offense with an overall grade of 73.5, which is tied with senior center Beaux Limmer for best among offensive linemen. His pass-blocking grade is 78.9 and run-blocking grade is 72.4.

"Josh is tough," Pittman said. "He's played hurt quite a bit this year. I think he'll be as healthy now as he's been."

Napier said this week he has "a ton of respect" for Braun.

"Josh was really a class act," Napier said. "A guy that was smart, had character.

"While I was here, I thought he did a good job representing the university, got his degree. Wish him nothing but the best."

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said he believes Braun has extra motivation for today's game.

"Just knowing it's his former team, he's played in that stadium, he knows what to expect," Jefferson said. "So I feel like he's going to be fired up about it.

"He's come into practice with a different mindset, a very competitive mindset. A different edge."

Braun said he'll have several family members at the game, including his parents.

"I think my nieces will be in attendance, so that will be cool," Braun said during his interview with KABZ-FM. "I'll be able to get some pictures with them at The Swamp."

Braun said he hopes his former Florida teammates don't have hard feelings that he left the team last season.

"I guess I'll find out Saturday when we go back," Braun said. "I'll ask them, 'Hey, do you hold a grudge against me?'

"I think they will if the outcome is in our favor."