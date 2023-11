HOXIE 41, WALNUT RIDGE 20

HOXIE -- Kayden Glenn ran for four touchdowns and threw for two more as Hoxie (10-0, 5-0 3A-3) finished its regular season unbeaten with a win over Walnut Ridge (7-3, 4-1).

Glenn rushed for 182 yards on 20 carries, and he completed 10 of 11 passes for 152 yards.

Camden Brooks had 4 receptions for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also picked up 111 yards on the ground.