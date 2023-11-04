IN THE NEWS

Andrew Fleshman and Steven Wimmer, corrections officers at the Southern Regional Jail in West Virginia, face up to 10 years in prison after they pleaded guilty to a felony conspiracy charge in connection to the fatal beating of an inmate.

Kevin Kangethe, 40, of Lowell, Mass., was identified as a suspect in the case of a missing woman found dead in a parked car at Logan International Airport in Boston, and Massachusetts officers are working with Kenyan authorities to find him, state police said in a news release.

Patrick Dai, 21, of Pittsford, N.Y., a Cornell University junior accused of anonymous, threatening statements on a Greek life forum against Jewish people on campus, was held without bail.

Wendy Carrillo, a Democratic state assemblywoman of Los Angeles, apologized "to my family, constituents, colleagues and staff for any actions of mine that have fallen short of that expectation" after she was arrested and charged in suspicion of driving under the influence.

David Maas, 57, a former police officer in Woodson Terrace, Mo., pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law after prosecutors said he kicked a man in the head while the man was being held at gunpoint by another officer.

Jeff Bezos, 59, founder and former CEO of Amazon, announced his "emotional decision" to leave Seattle for Miami -- where he spent his high school years -- to be closer to his parents and his partner, Lauren Sanchez.

Terry Turner, 67, of Martindale, Texas, faces two to 20 years in prison after a jury convicted him of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Moroccan immigrant who pulled into his driveway.