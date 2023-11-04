INSTANT REPLAY: Another score for Arkansas’ defense





GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Arkansas’ defense got offensive again in Saturday’s game against Florida.

Freshman cornerback Jaylon Braxton took the ball away from wide receiver Ricky Pearsall on Florida’s first offensive snap and returned the fumble 33 yards for a touchdown to put the Razorbacks ahead 14-0 in a game they won 39-36 in overtime.

It was the fourth touchdown scored by Arkansas’ defense this season. It also had interception returns for scores by linebackers Brad Spence against Western Carolina and Antonio Grier against Kent State and cornerback Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson against Texas A&M.

“It’s just the pride that we take on the brand of football we want to play,” Arkansas linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul said. “Coach T-Will [defensive coordinator Travis Williams], he brings it in every day.”

It’s the most touchdowns scored by Arkansas’ defense since 2016, when the Razorbacks also had four TDs on interception returns by Henre Toliver, Brooks Ellis, Ryan Pulley and Santos Ramirez.

KJ’s passing

Fifth-year senior quarterback KJ Jefferson moved into the No. 2 spot on Arkansas’ career passing yards list Saturday and now trails only Tyler Wilson.

Jefferson, who completed 20 of 31 passes for 255 yards Saturday, now has 7,618 career yards and passed Ryan Mallett, who had been second on the career list with 7,493.

Wilson is the all-time leader with 7,765 — just 147 ahead of Jefferson.

FG streak ends

Arkansas junior kicker Cam Little’s streak of made field goals ended at 12 in a row when he missed a 50-yard attempt with 6:35 left in the third quarter.

It was Little’s first miss since the third game of the season against BYU when his 49-yard attempt hit the right upright. He hit his first two field goals Saturday — from 37 and 41 yards — before missing. He then added a 29-yard field goal to tie the game 23-23 with 12:54 left in the fourth quarter and hit a 49-yarder with 44 seconds left in regulation to tie the game 33-33.

Little is 16 of 18 on the season and 49 of 58 in his three seasons at Arkansas.

Injury report

Arkansas starting tight end Ty Washington might be out for the rest of the season, Coach Sam Pittman said, after he suffered a shoulder injury on the first offensive series of the game.

“I don’t think we’re going to get Ty back, for the year, I don’t think,” Pittman said. “That’s what I was told.”

Washington had two catches for 37 yards on the game’s first three plays, but he sustained a right shoulder injury making his second catch.

Washington had to leave the game and didn’t return, but his catches helped Arkansas drive 75 yards for a touchdown on its opening possession to take a 7-0 lead.

Washington had his right arm in a sling when he returned to the sideline in the second quarter. Francis Sherman and Nathan Bax played tight end in Washington’s absence, but they’re primarily blockers and weren’t targeted on any passes.

Arkansas starting right offensive tackle Patrick Kutas went out with an injury in the second quarter. He was replaced by Ty’Kieast Crawford.

Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong also was injured in the second half as was defensive tackle Tank Booker.

“Kutas, I think he’ll be back,” Pittman said. “I don’t know when. Armstrong, I think he’ll be back, I don’t know when.

“I didn’t get an update on Tank. Some type of lower leg, but I didn’t get an update on him.”

McGlothern returns

Arkansas senior cornerback Dwight “Nudie” McGlothern played for the first time in four games, since he sustained a concussion against Texas A&M on Sept. 30.

McGlothern played off the bench and had 5 tackles and 3 pass breakups. He dressed out in the previous game against Mississippi State two weeks ago and Coach Sam Pittman said he was available to play. But McGlothern didn’t get into the game.

“Nudie came back and looked like the Nudie that we’ve been seeing, just making impact plays and getting off blocks … playing good man coverage,” linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul said. “He has so much energy that he brings, it just rubs on everybody and allows us to relax. Just seeing Nudie back out there was good.”

Pooh birthday

Arkansas starting redshirt sophomore linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul turned 21 on Saturday.

“Oh, number one,” Paul said when asked where his latest birthday ranks. “I’ll never forget this birthday. This is my number one birthday right here, man.

“To be beat Florida in The Swamp [and] to be the first team to do that at Arkansas, man, it’s my number one birthday.”

Scoring streak

Florida extended its NCAA record scoring streak to 445 games.

The Gators last were shut out on Oct. 29, 1988 when Auburn beat them 16-0.

Family loss

Arkansas sophomore running back Rashod Dubinion missed Saturday’s game because he was attending his grandmother’s funeral.

Quick trip

The last time the Razorbacks played at Florida in 2020, the Arkansas Sports Network radio crew of Chuck Barrett, Quinn Grovey, Geno Bell and Matt Zimmerman had a 20-hour bus drive from Fayetteville to Gainesville, Fla.

Because of covid-19 safety protocols, the radio crew took a bus to all of the road games rather than fly on the Razorbacks’ team charter.

Since the 2021 season, the radio crew has traveled on the team charter. For Saturday’s game, that meant about a 90-minute flight.

“It was about 18 and a half hours quicker this time than the last time we played at Florida,” Barrett said. “I’d say this one was better.”

The other bus trips for the radio crew in 2029 were to Auburn (11 hours), Texas A&M (9 hours), Mississippi State (8 hours) and Missouri (5 hours).

“It’s 100% better flying,” Grovey said. “I don’t like driving if it’s five hours.

“We had fun on the bus, though. It was almost like a frat house. But all the driving got old.”

The Florida trip was more than 1,000 miles.

“For the Florida trip, we left Fayetteville on Thursday afternoon and drove to Tupelo and had dinner,” Zimmerman said. “I remember getting back on that bus about 8 o’clock, and Eddie, our driver, said, ‘The next time we get off this bus we’ll be in Gainesville, Florida.’ ”

The crew arrived in Gainesville about 7 a.m., had breakfast and then some of them played golf.

“It was a long drive from Fayetteville to Gainesville, but we had a good time,” Zimmerman said. “We ate, we told stories, we watched television.”

It was a tour bus that normally was used by musical groups, but was available because concerts were being canceled due to the pandemic.

“The thing I remember most about the Florida trip was the camaraderie with the guys,” Bell said. “We talked a lot and got to know each other better as men.

“At first it was daunting to think about driving that far. But we got closer as friends.”

Black and white

Florida wore all-back uniforms and helmets for the first time ever and Arkansas wore all-white uniforms and helmets for the first time since they played Texas A&M last season and lost 23-21.

The Gators wore black to honor members of the armed services, veterans and local first-responders.

Arkansas is 3-9 wearing an all-white combination and 3-13 in white helmets.

Prior to Saturday, the Razorbacks’ victories in white helmets were 49-28 at Texas Tech in 2014 and 55-20 over Eastern Illinois to open the 2018 season.

Vs. Florida

Arkansas improved to 3-10 all-time against Florida, including 2-10 as SEC opponents.

The Razorbacks beat the Gators 28-24 in the Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston to cap the 1982 season when Arkansas was in the Southwest Conference.

Arkansas won at Florida for the first time in six visits to The Swamp.

Missouri is now the only SEC team the Razorbacks haven’t beaten on the road.

The Razorbacks will have to wait another season to try to get their first victory at Missouri, which closes the regular season at Arkansas on Nov. 25 — the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Sam on sideline

Saturday was the second time Arkansas has played at Florida in Sam Pittman’s four seasons as coach, but it was the first time he was in attendance.

Pittman missed the 2020 game because he had Covid-19.

Barry Odom, Arkansas’ defensive coordinator at the time and the former Missouri coach, served as interim coach for the 2020 game the Gators won 63-35.

Odom is now in his first season as UNLV’s coach.



