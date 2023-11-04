Italy bears brunt as Ciaran hits Europe





MILAN -- Record-breaking rain produced floods in a vast swath of Italy's Tuscany region as Storm Ciaran pushed into the country overnight, trapping residents in their homes, inundating hospitals and overturning cars. At least six people in Italy and one person in Albania were killed Friday, bringing the storm's death toll to 14 across Europe this week.

Throughout the day, the storm brought more death and destruction as it moved eastward across the continent. In Albania, police said a motorist died when he lost control while driving a car, which slid and hit barriers. Many roads in the country were flooded, including in the capital, Tirana.

Huge waves pummeled the Adriatic shores of the Balkans and strong winds uprooted trees and ripped off roofs. Ferries connecting Croatia's islands with the coastline were halted.

Italian Civil Protection authorities said nearly 8 inches of rain fell in a three-hour period from the coastal city of Livorno to the inland valley of Mugello and caused riverbanks to overflow. Video showed at least a dozen cars being swept down a flooded road.

Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani said six people died in the storm, which dumped an amount of rainfall not seen in the last 100 years.

"There was a wave of water bombs without precedence," Giani told Italian news channel Sky TG24.

Climate scientists say human-induced climate change has led to heavier rainfall during storms like Ciaran, often resulting in more severe damage.

"If the conditions are different than 20 years ago, it is obvious to everyone," Nello Musumeci, the government's minister for civil protection, told Sky TG24, noting that weather systems in Italy have become more tropical in nature.

The dead in Tuscany included an 85-year-old man found in the flooded ground floor of his home near the city of Prato, north of Florence, and an 84-year-old woman who died while trying to remove water from her home in the same area, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The other victims were a couple who had been missing near the town of Vinci and a person in Livorno province. Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said Friday evening that the wife of the man whose body was found earlier in the town near Prato also died.

At least two people were missing Friday in Tuscany, along with an off-duty firefighter reported missing in the mountains of Veneto, north of Venice. Other regions were on high alert and authorities warned that the storm was heading toward southern Italy.

At least 48,000 utility customers were without electricity, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said. High-speed train service between Florence and Milan, as well as along smaller rail lines in Tuscany, were affected.

Ciaran left at least seven people dead as it swept across Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany on Thursday. The storm devastated homes, caused travel mayhem and cut power to a vast number of people.

As the storm pushed through, it flooded at least four hospitals, including in Pisa and Mugello. Throughout Tuscany, train lines and highways were disrupted and schools were closed. Hundreds of people were unable to get home, including about 150 stranded in Prato after a train line was suspended Thursday night. Around 40,000 people were without electricity Friday.

The mayor of Prato expressed shock at the force of the flood that devastated the city overnight. By early Friday, residents were working to clean up the damage.

Florence Mayor Dario Nardella told Sky TG24 that the Arno River, which runs through the center of the city, had reached the first level of alert, with the highest levels forecast for midday. Neither he nor the governor expected the river to overrun its banks.

In Austria's southern Carinthia province, which borders Italy and Slovenia, wind and heavy rain Thursday night led to landslides, blocked roads and power cuts. About 1,600 households were without electricity early Friday, the Austria Press Agency reported.

The storm receded in northern France and the Atlantic coast Friday, but heavy rains continued in some regions as emergency workers cleared away debris from the day before. Meanwhile, Corsica in the Mediterranean faced unusually fierce winds Friday -- up to 87 mph -- and regions in the Pyrenees in the southwest were under flood warnings.

Information for this article was contributed by Geir Moulson, Angela Charlton, Llazar Semini and Jovana Gec of The Associated Press.





People make their way down a flooded street in Campi di Bisenzio, a city in the Italian Tuscany region, on Friday. Record-breaking rain caused floods as Storm Ciarán pushed into Italy overnight in a large area of Tuscany, trapping people in their homes, inundating hospitals and overturning cars. More photos at arkansasonline.com/114tuscany/. (AP/Gregorio Borgia)











Gallery: Italy bears brunt as storm hits Europe







