It’s Bryant again in 7A-Central





CONWAY -- For the better part of five seasons, Bryant has run the 7A-Central Conference, winning four conference titles and five consecutive 7A state championships.

This season, for the first time since 2018, there was doubt as to who the top team in the conference was.

But with a 52-33 win over Conway in front of a record crowd of 7,568 at John McConnell Stadium on Friday night, Bryant made it clear -- at least on this night -- who remains at the top as the Hornets again clinched the conference title.

"A win is a win, and this is a great win," Bryant quarterback Jordan Walker said. "We were just trying to come play a football game. We prepared all week for Conway. We didn't prepare for Buck James. To come here and beat them on their home field, it was pretty cool. But we got to take this bye week off and get ready because we're probably going to see those guys again."

James had coached Bryant to its five state titles, but he resigned in the spring to become Conway's coach. Friday night's game was the first time he faced his former team.

Early on, it was all Wampus Cats (9-1, 6-1 7A-Central) as quarterback Donovyn Omolo scored on runs of 52 and 51 yards to take a 14-0 lead with 4:09 left in the first quarter.

In between those scores, Walker overthrew a receiver and the ball landed in the hands of Conway's Trez Hammond. Bryant's defense made sure that didn't result in points, but it was a sign of the early nerves that ailed the Hornets' offense.

But this iteration of Bryant (9-1, 7-0) is as battle-tested a team as there is in the state. And in his second season at quarterback, Walker didn't flinch.

Conway's next drive ended with Drake Fowler's interception of an Omolo pass on fourth and goal from the 1. Walker then led his team on a seven-play, 87-yard drive and capped it with a 40-yard touchdown pass to junior Karter Ratliff to make it 14-7.

"Last year if we were down 14-0, I probably wouldn't have come back from a punch like that," Walker said. "You know, couldn't handle it. Wasn't mature enough. But I've matured so much over this offseason. I threw a pick the first drive. ... I told my offense, I said, 'That is on me.' We talked about it, and they had my back. So I had their back."

Conway responded with a 10-yard pass from Omolo to running back Desmond Davidson to take a 20-7 lead with 1:30 remaining before halftime.

But that left enough time for Walker and the Hornets' offense.

Walker led them on a six-play, 57-yard drive and it Ratliff for a 1-yard pass over the heads of Conway defenders to make it 20-14 at halftime.

Walker and the Hornets went on their cleanest drive of the game to open the second half, moving 70 yards on eight plays without a penalty to score and take a 21-20 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Walker.

"That's what good football teams do," James said. "They score right before half, and then they get the ball in the second half and they score again."

Conway's next drive lasted all of one play as wide receiver Jackson Anderson fumbled. Bryant recovered and it was returned to the Wampus Cats' 28. Two plays later, Walker and Ratliff connected once again for a 22-yard touchdown to make it 28-20.

"Once we figured out we can move the ball on offense, it was just a matter of time before we figured out how to get a stop on defense," Bryant Coach Quad Sanders said.

Walker finished with 276 passing yards and 55 rushing yards.

Omolo hit Cris O'Neal with a 28-yard touchdown pass before Conway's defense held Bryant to a field goal, making it 31-26 with 2:24 left in the third quarter.

Conway rushed 50 times for 302 yards, but 215 of those came in the first half as Bryant shut down its rushing game after the break.

The Hornets forced a three-and-out late in the third quarter to set up running back James Martin's 63-yard breakaway touchdown run two plays later to take a 38-26 lead.

Conway wasn't out quite yet as Omolo had a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 38-33. He finished with 232 passing yards, 168 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.But Walker's touchdown pass to Mytorian Singleton with 4:05 remaining, followed by Nick Miller's interception of an Omolo pass, clinched the win for the Hornets.

"The bigger, stronger football team won," James said. "They're the more experienced football team. There's a couple things that probably could have gone differently, that would have made a big difference, but they just overpowered us. Their strength at receiver and running back and offensive and defensive line was much better than our's.

"The best team won and, you know, it's not really a secret. I'm proud of the way our guys played and competed. We played a lot better in the first half than I thought we would. We had to come back out and play equally as well in the second half, and they just got a little momentum. We got to have a little more fight in us.

"You can't beat the monster until you know the monster. I can tell them what we got to do, and I can coach them into what they got to do. But until they see it, they don't know."





Bryant wide receiver Mytorian Singleton (3) runs the ball during the fourth quarter Friday at John McConnell Stadium in Conway. Singleton caught a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Bryant’s 52-33 victory. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)







Bryant wide receiver Karter Ratliff (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Friday at John McConnell Stadium in Conway. More photos at arkansasonline.com/114brycon/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)











Gallery: HS Football: Conway vs Bryant







