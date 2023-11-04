About food insecurity

It's interesting to me that Republican Sen. John Boozman chooses to attribute food insecurity in Arkanisas, which has the worst incidence of food insecurity in the nation, on the national inflation for which he blames President Joe Biden. Even if it were true that food insecurity was caused by inflation, that would not account for Arkansas' abysmally high levels of food insecurity, since there are numerous others that would be affected by high inflation--which Senator Boozman claims to be a national problem--which do not suffer from excessive food insecurity.

Unless Senator Boozman can prove that Arkansas is more affected by inflation than any other state, he ought to be helping alleviate food insecurity in Arkansas and not pretend that blaming the president will help feed Arkansas' poor and food insecure.

RON JACOBS

Little Rock

Unpatriotic people

Donald Trump avoided the draft and has performed no military service for his country. In a number of years he paid no taxes while living as a millionaire and laughed and bragged about it, claiming how smart he was. A sizable part of our taxes go to support a strong and efficient military force. So he failed to help our country accomplish this.

He then ridiculed and laughed at John McCain, saying he was a loser because he got caught and spent five years as a prisoner of war. He also said that soldiers who were caught or died were just losers. He also refused to let the story of a wounded soldier be told at one of his rallies.

Donald Trump is the most unpatriotic person that I have known. How can anyone support a person of this character?

Our state has a couple of Trump puppets, Tom Cotton and Gov. Sarah Sanders. Tom Cotton voted against two bills to help veterans, one being the PACT Act. How can anyone claim to be patriotic and support such an unpatriotic person as Donald Trump?

I have a family member who is on disability due to the effects suffered during the Gulf War. To call this person a loser is completely unacceptable, indecent and sick human behavior. I plead with the decent and patriotic people in our state to write the newspaper and anyone else and complain about these unpatriotic people demeaning our veterans and also complain about these same unpatriotic people having leadership positions in our government.

CARROLL RAST

Camden

For a fallen brother

A man attended a funeral at a national cemetery, and when the flag was being folded into three corners, the man rendered a salute. He stood there, saluting, as the flag was presented to the man's family.

The veteran's wife and children asked the man rendering the salute, had he known their husband, father, uncle?

No, the man said. He was my brother.

STEVE FOSTER

Greenland

Must pay attention

For reasons that escape me, Queen Sarah seems to be running what can only be called campaign ads on TV. Maybe it's because her approval ratings are down. What I find even stranger is that the ad begins with an announcer saying that the Biden presidency has been a disaster. Where do they get that?

While not a proponent of the theory held by many that whatever happens is the president's doing, things have been going pretty well since Biden took over. Inflation is coming down with a rate lower than the rest of the world, the economy has been growing nicely, employment up sharply. We seem so far to have avoided the recession that many thought was inevitable in the fight against inflation (see Paul Krugman). The debt has grown, attributable largely still to the pandemic, and, I think, shows a lower rate of growth than we saw in the Trump years. Sounds to me like somebody has been doing about as well as one could hope.

The disaster, or multiple disasters, comes from the stunts Republicans are pulling. Since Republicans took the House, we've had one potentially catastrophic debt crisis, one barely dodged shutdown, went weeks without a speaker of the House, and then got a really scary election-denier. Much-needed aid to Ukraine and Israel along with border security have gone unfunded. So far, our new speaker's only proposal is to fund aid to Israel with money cut from the IRS, making it easier for rich tax cheats to hide. (The only consistent Republican goal since 1980 is that rich people should pay less in taxes.)

People in Arkansas who vote knee-jerk for Republicans need to pay attention to who is looking out for their interests and who clearly is not.

ROGER A. WEBB

Little Rock