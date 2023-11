LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 42, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 14

A three-touchdown performance from Monterrio Elston helped Little Rock Parkview (10-0, 7-0 5A-South) close the regular season with a win over Camden Fairview (6-4, 4-3) at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Patriots' Jermaine Penny scored a touchdown on a 75-yard punt return.