MAGNOLIA 45, HOPE 34

Today at 2:24 a.m.

HOPE -- Magnolia (5-5, 3-4 5A-South) outlasted Hope (2-8, 1-6) in a high-scoring shootout.

Magnolia led 14-7 in the first quarter with touchdown runs of 2 yards by Lemell Martin and 27 yards by Kaleb Roach.

Antonio Brooks scored from 21 yards out to extend the Panthers' lead to 21-7 in the second quarter. Tyler Patterson threw a touchdown pass to Isaac Love, the pair's second scoring connection of the first half, to pull the Bobcats within 21-14 later in the quarter. Brayden Sanchez kicked a 39-yard field goal before halftime to make it 24-14 Magnolia.

Ryderius Moore's 42-yard touchdown run gave the Panthers a 31-14 advantage in the third quarter.

Hope pulled closer in the fourth quarter with Patterson's 36-yard touchdown pass to Jay Monk to cut the lead to 31-21. Moore answered with a 39-yard touchdown run for the Panthers, who extended the lead to 38-21.

Patterson found Love for a third touchdown reception, this one for 57 yards, to trim the Panthers' advantage to 38-28.

Magnolia made it 45-28 on Brooks' 15-yard touchdown pass to Martin.

Patterson found Monk for a 30-yard touchdown pass to cap the scoring for the Bobcats.

