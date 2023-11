MAYFLOWER 23, LITTLE ROCK HALL 13

Arturo Acosta had a big night on both sides of the ball as Mayflower (7-3, 5-3 4A-4) picked up a road win over Little Rock Hall (2-8, 1-7).

Acosta had a rushing touchdown and scored another as a receiver. On defense, he led the Eagles with 13 tackles and a sack.

Frankie Fennell was Mayflower's leading rusher, finishing with 86 yards and a touchdown.