MENA 42, WALDRON 6

MENA -- Mena (5-5, 1-4 4A-7) picked up its first conference win of the season, defeating Waldron (0-10, 0-5).

The Bearcats' Jair Hernandez made three interceptions and scored a touchdown. Mike Sullivan had passing and running touchdowns for Mena. Brody Peters had two rushing touchdowns and Sean Sullivan added a rushing touchdown.