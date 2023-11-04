Scarlett Johansson has taken legal action after an artificial intelligence app circulated a since-deleted ad using the Marvel star’s likeness without permission. Kevin Yorn took action on behalf of the Oscar nominee, 38, who is not a spokeswoman for Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar, Variety reports. “We do not take these things lightly. Per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we will have,” Yorn told the outlet. While footage of the genuine Johansson is featured in the ad — from an old Omaze contest ahead of the “Black Widow” premiere — it eventually features artificial snaps intended to look like the “Marriage Story” star, whose voice was also replicated. “It’s not limited to avatars only. You can also create images with texts and even your AI videos. I think you shouldn’t miss it,” the faux Johansson teases, per Variety, who viewed the ad before it was deleted. “Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person,” the fine print reportedly read.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York, Steven Tyler has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in the 1970s. Jeanne Bellino accuses Tyler of assaulting her twice in one day in approximately 1975, when she was about 17 years old and a model living in Queens. He would have been in his late 20s at the time. While Bellino was visiting Manhattan for work, the lawsuit says, a friend arranged for them to meet Aerosmith. As Bellino was walking down the street with Tyler and his entourage, which included his band mates, he forced her into a phone booth, where he aggressively kissed, groped and fondled her, according to the lawsuit. “Others stood by outside the phone booth laughing and as passersby watched and witnessed, nobody in the entourage intervened,” the lawsuit says. Because Bellino did not have money for transportation home, according to the suit, she was taken to the Warwick Hotel with Tyler and his entourage. The lawsuit says Tyler pinned her against a wall in a public area and again assaulted her. Shortly after, a door attendant at the hotel helped her get into a cab and flee. “He never even asked me what my name was,” Bellino said of Tyler in a news conference Thursday. A representative for Aerosmith did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Steven Tyler, of musical group Aerosmith, poses backstage at the American Idol Finale on Wednesday, May 23, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)





