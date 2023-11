NASHVILLE 62, LONOKE 7

NASHVILLE -- Tre Hopkins rushed for 138 yards and 4 touchdowns as Nashville (7-3) rolled past Lonoke (3-7) in a nonconference game.

For the Scrappers, D.J. Jefferson rushed nine times for 64 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 3 of 4 passes. Karson Chambers completed 6 of 12 passes for 72 yards. Kasen Morgan had five receptions for 66 yards.