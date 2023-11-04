Siemens to spend

$510M in America

Siemens AG will invest $510 million in new U.S. manufacturing capacity, including an electrical-equipment plant in Texas, to expand its supply chain in North America, the company said Friday.

The investments will focus on growing data-center, semiconductor and battery manufacturing, the German industrial giant said. Siemens will also commit $150 million of the funds to build a facility in Fort Worth to make equipment destined to power industrial plants and data centers. Overall, the plan will create 1,700 jobs, including 700 in Fort Worth, the company said.

The additional investment was motivated by both the available incentives and a boom in infrastructure demand for artificial intelligence.

"We are basically supporting the data center industry and Large Language Models data centers," Chief Executive Officer Roland Busch said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday. "That's the reason for investing."

The announcement marks another boon for Fort Worth, which had the largest population growth of all U.S. cities with more than 50,000 people last year.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Despite less drilling,

worker wages are up

Wages for U.S. oil workers climbed for a third straight month in September, setting a fresh record as paychecks prove resilient amid slowing shale activity.

Average hourly earnings for front-line oil-and-gas workers rose 0.9% in September from the previous month to $43.63, according to a Labor Department report released Friday. Compared with a year ago, oil pay is up 5.7%. The move bucked a national trend.

Oil companies are fighting off the costly effects of aging U.S. oilfields as wells become less productive. With drilling down 19% since the start of the year, output from the seven biggest shale regions is forecast to drop from September through November, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said last month.

The unemployment rate in oil and natural gas jumped to 6.1% in October on an unadjusted basis, government figures show. That compares with an unemployment rate of 0.8% a year earlier and is higher than the overall U.S. level. It's the second time this year that oilfield unemployment has ticked above 6% as the industry rate appears more volatile than the national trend.

The overall number of workers employed in the industry rose for a fourth straight month to 119,100 in October.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Index sits at 873.57

after gain of 16.62

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 873.57, up 16.62 points.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.