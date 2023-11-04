FOOTBALL

Stalions resigns

Connor Stalions, the low-level Michigan football staffer who is at the center of an NCAA investigation into impermissible scouting of opponents and sign stealing, has resigned, the school said Friday. A person with knowledge of the situation initially told The Associated Press that Stalions, who was suspended with pay two weeks ago, had been fired, but not long after the school announced he had resigned. The person also said Stalions failed to show up for a scheduled hearing Friday and informed the school through his attorney he would not participate any internal or external investigations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Michigan was not discussing its internal personnel moves publicly. The NCAA is investigating Michigan for sending people to opponents' games to record video that would be used to decode their in-game signals. Also on Friday, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti met with Michigan President Santa Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel as the conference weighs whether to discipline the Wolverines' football program for the scouting and sign-stealing scheme. Petitti was in Ann Arbor for the Big Ten field hockey championships. Big Ten spokeswoman Diane Dietz confirmed Petitti met with Ono and Warde, but provided no details.

Shurmur promoted

Deion Sanders is promoting longtime NFL Coach Pat Shurmur to the role of co-offensive coordinator of the Colorado Buffaloes, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because there has been no official announcement. Shurmur, who was on Sanders' staff this season as a quality control analyst, will share the role with current coordinator Sean Lewis. Both will be involved in play-calling duties Saturday night when Colorado (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) hosts No. 16 Oregon State (6-2, 3-2) at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes will need to juggle the coaching staff so Shurmur can don a headset, but no decisions have been made. He will also help with the offensive line. Colorado is tied for sixth in the league in scoring offense, averaging 32.13 points per game. The team has struggled with its running game, ranking last in the Pac-12. The Buffaloes have also struggled with protecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who's been sacked 41 times this season.

BASKETBALL

Williams' waiver denied

The NCAA once again denied a waiver for DeAndre Williams to play this season at Memphis, keeping the oldest player in Division I last season off Coach Penny Hardaway's roster. Memphis confirmed the denial Friday. The Tigers said in a statement they are extremely disappointed the waiver was denied after a request for the initial denial to be reconsidered and an appeal. Williams turned 27 last month. He was seeking a sixth year after sitting out his freshman season in 2018-19 at Evansville as a year-in-residence. He averaged 17.7 points and 8.2 rebounds last season for the Tigers, who lost in the NCAA Tournament to Florida Atlantic. Memphis noted evidence of Williams receiving "academic misadvisement" before he originally enrolled in college had been provided to the NCAA and should have been enough to allow the waiver. The statement also noted other information that had been shared with the NCAA in an "ongoing basis." Williams was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference player last season for Memphis. He was the only player to start all 35 games for the Tigers, averaging 31 minutes. He also led the conference shooting 53.2% and had 12 double-doubles. Williams transferred to Memphis and became eligible in 2020-21 starting Dec. 16 at Tulane, helping the Tigers finish the season 16-5. He averaged 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds in 2019-20, the lone season he played at Evansville.

Twins sue NCAA

Twin brothers have sued the NCAA in federal court, alleging they were ruled ineligible because of compensation they received for use of their name, image and likeness while they were playing at an Atlanta prep sports academy. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Matthew Bewley and Ryan Bewley, 19-year-old twins from Florida, in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Wednesday. The Bewleys spent two seasons at Overtime Elite Academy before accepting scholarships from Chicago State University in June. The brothers are seeking damages and an injunction that would clear them to play for the Cougars, who visit Bowling Green on Monday night for their season opener. U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman scheduled a hearing for Tuesday in the case. Daniel McGrath, one of the lawyers representing the Bewleys, declined comment when asked if he had anything to add beyond the lawsuit. An NCAA spokeswoman also declined comment on Friday. Gabe Feldman, the director of the Tulane sports law program and Tulane University's associate provost for NCAA compliance, compared the case to a previously filed antitrust lawsuit that seeks to prevent the NCAA from limiting the amount of money athletes can make off their names, images and likenesses. The twins' lawsuit argues that the NCAA's actions conflict with prior decisions involving Overtime athletes and the association's interim NIL policy. According to the suit, the ineligibility ruling violates the Illinois Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act.