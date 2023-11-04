Sections
OSCEOLA 40, MANILA 18

Today at 2:19 a.m.

OSCEOLA -- Keenan Jackson of Osceola (3-7, 3-2 3A-3) threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more in a win over Manila (3-7, 2-3).

Tyler Bell and MJ Washington each had a touchdown reception for the Seminoles.

