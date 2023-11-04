Sections
PERRYVILLE 26, NEWPORT 12

Today at 2:18 a.m.

PERRYVILLE 26, NEWPORT 12

PERRYVILLE -- Luke Reynolds completed 11 of 23 passes for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead Perryville (7-3, 5-1 3A-3) past Newport (5-5, 4-2).

The Mustangs' Wyatt Brown scored first on an 8-yard run, which Newport answered with Reynolds' 56-yard touchdown pass to Demetric Denton. Brown rushed 2 yards to score again in the second quarter and 16 yards to score in the third.

The fourth quarter saw Perryville's Luke Underwood return an interception 53 yards for a touchdown, followed by Newport's Reynolds tossing a 10-yard scoring pass to Denton.

Denton caught seven passes for 121 yards. Brown had 71 yards on 20 carries.

