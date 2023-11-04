Pine Bluff clinches 5A-Central crown with win, Mills loss

PINE BLUFF -- A great defensive performance and a shocking upset elsewhere left Pine Bluff High School standing as conference champions Friday night.

The Zebras defeated the Joe T. Robinson Senators 20-7 at Jordan Stadium and, with help from Vilonia's win at Mills in Little Rock, won the 5A-Central championship outright.

Pine Bluff (8-2, 7-1 5A-Central) was a trick play away from shutting out a great Robinson offense.

Robinson (7-3, 6-2) finished third in the conference behind Mills.

Pine Bluff Coach Micheal Williams said the Zebras played their tails off.

"Defense always plays fast and furious, but the thing that I liked about them tonight is they didn't fall for the cheese," Williams said. "They didn't fall for the cheese, and they stayed in their lanes, and we took care of business on the quarterback, because he is dangerous."

Pine Bluff started the game quickly when Courtney Crutchfield returned the opening kickoff to the Robinson 34-yard line. Seven plays later, Landon Holcomb found Crutchfield in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown.

After a quick Robinson punt, Holcomb took the first snap of Pine Bluff's second drive 70 yards to give the Zebras a 13-0 lead.

Robinson answered midway through the second quarter. After stopping Pine Bluff on fourth down at the Senators' 38, Robinson faced fourth-and-15 from the Pine Bluff 35-yard line. The Senators called a double reverse flea flicker, and quarterback Quentin Murphy Jr. hit Nick Abrams at the right pylon for a touchdown.

Pine Bluff got the ball to the Robinson 1-yard line on its next drive for a third-and-goal. With time expiring in the first half and no timeouts, the Zebras called back-to-back runs but had to rush the plays. Robinson stuffed both runs for losses of 1 yard each to get a second-straight fourth down stop. Pine Bluff's 13-7 lead stood at halftime.

Pine Bluff reached the Robinson 7 in the third quarter but was stopped on fourth down for a third-straight drive. The defense answered by stopping Robinson on fourth down at the 50.

The Pine Bluff offense finally got it going again on the next drive. Austyn Dendy scored on a 1-yard run to put the Zebras up 20-7.

Kayvon Stringer made one of the top defensive plays of the game in the fourth quarter. He dropped a couple of potential interceptions on a previous drive but denied Robinson a touchdown when he came down with the ball at the Pine Bluff 8-yard line.

Stringer said the defense fought to the end to get the win.

"We just kept on going," Stringer said. "We kept pushing through all the flags they was calling. We just kept doing it. Kept going."

On Robinson's next drive, Leon Williams sacked Murphy on third down, leading to a fourth-down stop. Pine Bluff then ran out the clock.

The Zebras rushed for 314 yards, more than making up for a passing game that didn't quite click. Williams said they have been running the ball well in recent games.

"Our line finally started clicking," Williams said. "That's what's happening right now. Our line is clicking."