Police identify man connected to killing

Pine Bluff police have identified a man in connection with the Wednesday homicide of Cedric Hawkins.

Raheem Morehead, 24, is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly injured from a gunshot wound he suffered during the incident just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Apartments, 1105 E. 26th Ave.

"He may be seeking medical attention for his gunshot wound," police said. "Morehead should be considered armed and dangerous."

Morehead's last known address was 1105 Berkshire Ave. in Pine Bluff.

Hawkins, 21, was found lying unresponsive in the southeast corner of St. John Apartments and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on Morehead's whereabouts is asked to call the Pine Bluff police detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090 and ask for Det. Keith Banks, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.