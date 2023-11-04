Police: Woman killed in Little Rock shooting

Little Rock police on Saturday morning investigated a shooting that left a woman dead, authorities said.

Police responded around 8:26 a.m. to the 2400 block of South Cross Street in response to a call about a “subject down,” a post from the police department on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, said.

There, police located an adult female who had been fatally shot, the post states.

The post did not offer any further information about the investigation.

The city’s online dispatch log shows a report of a “subject down” at 2407 South Cross St. — which appeared to be a vacant lot in a neighborhood — at around 8:27 a.m.