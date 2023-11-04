Position-by-position analysis

Offense

Quarterback

ARKANSAS Will the change to Kenny Guiton at OC help KJ Jefferson read, assess and react faster? That’s the hope. The accuracy numbers for Jefferson (143-219-7, 1,547 yards, 14 TDs, 65.3%) have trended down the past several weeks along with his passing efficiency (139.3), which is 56th in the FBS. Jefferson’s high sack count has impinged on his rushing totals (112-200, 1 TD, 1.8 ypc), quashed in the system.

FLORIDA Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz (195-257-2, 2,127 yards, 14 TDs) has been uncannily accurate at 75.9% that leads the SEC and is third in the FBS. He has 83% completions at home. His efficiency rating (161.82) is 16th nationally and he is the first Florida quarterback to complete 70% of passes in his first 6 games. Has thrown 1 INT in past 242 throws and has 119 straight without an INT. Has 3 rushing TDs but minus 91 rush yards.

Advantage None

Running back

ARKANSAS Will Arkansas have ace tailback Raheim Sanders (34-91, 2 TD, 2.7 ypc) healthy for a return to his home state and can he be more productive? Rashod Dubinion (79-260, 1, 3.3) and AJ Green (42-252, 2, 6.0) have the bulk of the RB carries without Sanders and have worked with little space. Blocking of group, which also includes Dominique Johnson (20-50, 0, 2.5), needs to improve.

FLORIDA The Gators have a strong tandem with Montrell Johnson (94-520, 4) and Trevor Etienne (76-449, 3), plus Treyuan Webb (26-163, 2, 6.3 ypc). Etienne averages a healthy 5.9 ypc, while Johnson is at 5.5. Johnson had 82 yards and 9.1 ypc vs. Georgia last week. Johnson’s 26 career rush TDs lead SEC backs. Etienne ravaged Tennessee with 172 yards on 23 carries in Week 3.

Advantage Florida

Receivers/tight ends

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks’ downfield strikes have dwindled. Andrew Armstrong (43 catches, 520 yards, 4 TD) is the top producer and he averages 12.1 yards per catch. Isaac TeSlaa (21-217, 1, 10.3) and Jefferson have been out of sync in recent weeks. Contributions from Jaedon Wilson (10-143, 1), Tyrone Broden (9-84, 1), TE Ty Washington (9-133, 2) and Isaiah Sategna (8-33, 1) the rest of the way would be big.

FLORIDA Ricky Pearsall (50-718, 3, 14.4) is fifth in SEC receiving yardage as Mertz’s top target. However, freshman Eugene Wilson (37-326, 2) is coming on strong after an 11-catch, 75-yard game vs. Georgia. Wilson also averages 12 yards per carry. TE Arlis Boardingham (19-219, 4) is a red zone target. Kahleil Jackson (13-166, 1), Caleb Johnson (11-133, 1) and Andy Jean (6-97) also draw targets.

Advantage Florida

Line

ARKANSAS The season has been tough with a stunted run game and 31 sacks allowed, though not all are OL driven. The Razorbacks are hoping reducing and simplifying the blocking and protection calls can unlock the talents of LTs Andrew Chamblee and Devon Manuel, LG Brady Latham, C Beaux Limmer, RG Josh Braun and RT Patrick Kutas. The physicality level must improve to give QB KJ Jefferson room to work.

FLORIDA LG Richie Leonard IV is the only eight-game starter for a unit that averages 6-4, 314 pounds. Jake Slaughter is rated the No. 14 center in the FBS by Pro Football Focus, while Kingsley Eguakun (2) tops the chart this week. Micah Mazzcua, a 6-5, 325-pound transfer from Baylor is the RG, while Damieon George (Alabama) and Lyndell Hudson (Florida International) have earned lots of snaps as transfers along with LT Austin Barber (7 starts).

Advantage Florida

Defense

Line

ARKANSAS The Hogs sport great depth with DEs Landon Jackson (34 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 2 hurries, 1 PBU), Trajan Jeffcoat (11, 7, 2.5, 3 hurries), Jashaud Stewart (7, 2, 2 hurries), Zach Wiliams (5) and John Morgan (5, 2 sacks), and DTs Cam Ball (21, 1.5 TFL, 1 FF), Taurean Carter (15, 2, 1 sack, 1 hurry), Eric Gregory (12, 1.5, 5 hurries), Keivie Rose (10, 3.5, 2.5 sacks) and Anthony Booker (7, 1.5 TFL).

FLORIDA The spin move of “Jack” Princely Umanmielen (27, 7.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 11 hurries) is dangerous. DTs Cam Jackson (25, 0.5 TFL, 1 PBU) and Tyreak Sapp (17, 3.5, 2, 2 FF, 1 hurry, 1 PBU) are questionable with upper body injuries. Caleb Banks (13, 1.5, 1, 1 hurry) starts at end. Jack Pyburn (13) and Jamari Lyons (13, 2.5, 1 safety) will see inside action along with 435-pound Desmond Watson (6, 2 hurries).

Advantage None

Linebackers

ARKANSAS Junior Jaheim Thomas (74, 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 4 hurries), third in the SEC with 9.25 tackles pergame, is on pace for a 111-tackle season. Sophomore Chris Paul (49, 4.5, 1, 1 PBU) has bounced back from an uneven start. The Razorbacks have gotten good mileage from Antonio Grier (17, 1 INT, 1 FR), Jordan Crook (15, 1 hurry, 1 FF) and Brad Spence (14, 1 INT, 1 FR) in recent weeks.

FLORIDA The Gators lost their leading tackler in sophomore Shemar James (55, 5.5 TFL, 1 sack) due to a dislocated kneecap. Mannie Nunnery (12, 1 hurry) is expected to start in his place. Scooby Williams (36, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 4 hurries, 1 FF) and erstwhile backups Teradja Mitchell (14, 2 hurries), Derek Wingo (6, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PBU) and Jaden Robinson (1) are likely to log more snaps today.

Advantage Arkansas

Secondary

ARKANSAS Worst coverage beats clustered in 2 games. CBs Lorando Johnson (18, 2 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 INT), Jaylon Braxton (13, 5 PBU), Jaheim Singletary (14, 4 PBU) and Kee’yon Stewart (6) have held up OK during mystery loss of Dwight McGlothern (9, 2 INT, 2 TFL, 2 PBU). Jayden Johnson (42, 1.5 TFL, 1 INT) Alfahiym Walcott (37, 1 INT, 1 PBU), Hudson Clark (33, 2.5 TFL, 2 PBU), TJ Metcalf (7, 1 FR) have performed.

FLORIDA Lots of new faces for the Gators, including true frosh S Jordan Castell (40, 1.5 TFL, 1 PBU) and Bryce Thornton (20, 2.5, 1). The vets are CB Jason Marshall (16, 6 PBU), a 28-game starter, and “Star” Jaydon Hill (21, 2 PBU), a 21-game starter. SS Miguel Mitchell (22) has one of the team’s 2 INT. Jalen Kimber (13, 3 PBU), Ja’Keem Jackson (4) and Aaron Gates (1, 1 FR) have all turned in key plays.

Advantage None

Special teams

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks tout one of the nation’s best PK-P duos with junior Cam Little (12 of 13 FG, 22 of 22 PAT) and sophomore P Max Fletcher, whose 48.4-yard average is fifth in the FBS. Little also has a 90% touchback rate. Isaiah Sategna has shown flair with a 22.9 KOR average and 16.4 PR average with an 88-yard score. Coverage units have played well outside the Texas A&M game.

FLORIDA P Jeremy Crawshaw’s 48.1 average would rank eighth in the FBS if he had the attempts to qualify. Trey Smack (11 of 12 FG, 16 of 16 PAT) has nailed it since replacing Adam Mihalek, though his last try was a missed 48-yard FG. Smack has 39 touchbacks on 47 kickoffs (83%). Trevor Etienne averages 23 yards on KORs, 13 on PRs, and Ricky Pearsall has a 7.8 average as the primary punt returner.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Intangibles

ARKANSAS Things working in Arkansas favor: The reset and freshness afforded by an open date and the surprise element of offensive tweaks under coordinator Kenny Guiton. Working against the Razorbacks: History. Arkansas is 0-5 at The Swamp, including a poorly-officiated 23-20 loss to No. 1 Florida in 2009. Is there any way a 2-6 Razorbacks team makes history with a Swamp triumph?

FLORIDA Coach Billy Napier (11-10) is probably feeling the heat, accented by a 43-20 loss to Georgia, the program everybody is pursuing in the SEC and the nation. The Gators have performed markedly better statistically at home, particularly in the passing game. Several key defenders could be missing, putting an even bigger premium on how they defend the new-look Hog offense.

Advantage Florida