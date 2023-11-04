Powerful Bisons impress coach

Harding's Paul Simmons doesn't like to compare any of the teams he's coached during his six-year tenure at the school, and his reasoning has nothing to do with status and everything to do with individuality.

"There's so many variables involved, and with those previous teams, all of them were unique in their own right," he said. "Each one of those groups was very successful, did everything we asked them to do. As a coach, that's what you want."

Compiling a combined 46-8 record during the prior five regular seasons is certainly admirable, particularly in the Great American Conference where there are no bye weeks. But what Harding (9-0, 9-0) has done in this year's regular season merits more than just admiration.

Through nine games, the Bisons have statistically been the most overpowering team in the NCAA Division II. Harding, ranked No. 4, is rated in the top 10 in 26 of the organization's top categories, with first-place distinctions in 11.

Even for Simmons, there's no denying just how good his group has played.

"Certainly, if we're comparing the regular season, there has not been a team at Harding that can compare to the dominance of these guys," Simmons said. "Will that carry over into the playoffs? Time will tell, but certainly this group has been really, really good.

"Probably the two things that stand out is that all three phases of this team have played at a high level, and the fact that we've got an exceptional level of depth. This team certainly has more depth than any team we've had here."

That depth will be on display again today in the final regular-season home game for Harding when it hosts East Central (Okla.) at 3 p.m. The game will also be both homecoming and senior day for the Bisons, who are looking to maintain their high level of play before they embark on what they hope will be a lengthy postseason run.

But it's the game-by-game mindset that Simmons has preached that's helped Harding sustain what it's done since the season opener. Besides, the Bisons can't afford any slip-ups over the next two weeks.

Harding is currently No. 2 in the Super Region Three and will almost certainly host a playoff game if it's able to stay among the top 4. However, the Bisons could potentially receive a first-round bye if they're able to somehow jump No. 1 Pittsburg (Kan.) State by the time the final poll is released No. 12.

Of course, if Harding loses today or Nov. 11 against Arkansas Tech, the conversation will ultimately shift, and having a postseason game in Searcy will no longer be the focal point. Just hoping to get in the playoffs will be.

That detail is why Simmons has made sure that the Bisons are locked in on Tigers and nothing else.

"East Central is really good on defense," Simmons said. "They have had a little bit of a hard time manufacturing enough points to beat the better teams, but they are certainly a very talented football team. And even though it hasn't always seemed this way this year, we're still in a league where you can get beat just about every Saturday if you don't show up."

Inconsistency has been a glowing snag all year for the Tigers (3-6, 3-6). East Central has taken turns swapping wins and losses most of the year. The Tigers, who are in their first season under new Coach Jon Litrenda, have struggled on offense, but as Simmons noted, flourish defensively. They allow just under 24 points and give up 348 yards on average, both of which are fifth in the GAC.

East Central, though, has surrendered big plays, and that's something that Harding has specialized in.

"Our running backs, especially our slots, have been big time," Simmons said. "We just have so many more guys in that room that can hit a home run on every play. We've had some dependable guys in the past, but as far as having a legit home-run threat, we just have a lot more than we've had before.

"The big-play ability of this offense is really impressive."

That offense, which is ranked seventh nationally in Division II, along with the country's No. 4-ranked defense, is why Harding is in the position that it's in. The Bisons can win at least a share of the league title by beating the Tigers but can also clinch the crown outright with some help from others. But that's not something Harding is actually concerned with.

"We've got to continue to play good clean, sound football," Simmons said. "We've got to go out and handle our business because we know we've got a pretty good team coming in here."