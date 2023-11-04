Sections
PREP FOOTBALL: Nye leads Bentonville to win over West

by Graham Thomas | Today at 2:35 a.m.
Bentonville’s Jason Gilmore scores a rushing touchdown against Bentonville West on Friday night at Wolverine Stadium in Centerton. The Tigers defeated the Wolverines 56-28 to earn the No. 2 seed from the 7A-West Conference. Bentonville West will be the third seed from the 7A-West. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

CENTERTON -- Bentonville's coaches weren't sure what to expect from quarterback Carter Nye on Friday night at Bentonville West after missing the previous...

Print Headline: QB Nye returns, directs Tigers over Wolverines

