Pulaski County man charged in child pornography case

The Arkansas State Police on Friday arrested a Pulaski County man on charges of possessing or distributing child pornography, a Saturday news release states.

Curtis Randall Raney Jr., 38, faces 30 counts of possession or distribution of child pornography, record showed. Police said he was being held Saturday afternoon in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The warrant search that led to the Raney's arrest at his home on Arkansas 107 was the result of an ongoing investigation by police into possession and distribution of child sex abuse materials, the release states.

Investigators seized several devices from Raney’s home which, officials said, will be searched for digital forensic evidence.

If Raney is released on bail, Raney will be forbidden from accessing the internet or being in the presence of children, the release states.