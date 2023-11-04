Quitman man, 59, is dead after crash

One person was killed and two more hurt in a crash Friday morning on the west side of Heber Springs, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Calvin Brannon Jr., 59, of Quitman was killed around 9:15 a.m. when a 1969 Ford pickup driving south on Arkansas 25 crossed the centerline and collided nearly head-on with the 2008 Honda CRV that Brannon was driving near the intersection of Arkansas 25 and Arkansas 110, police said.

Britteny Barber, 40, of Mountain View, the driver of the pickup, was injured in the wreck, as was Remedgina Brannon, also of Quitman, who was a passenger in the Honda, according to police. The report did not list an age for Brannon.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.