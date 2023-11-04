Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

Bethel AME Church, 815 W. 16th St., will celebrate its 160th anniversary on Nov. 12, with Stephanie McHenry, CEO of the Democracy Collaborative, speaking at 11 a.m. and Second Baptist Church Senior Pastor Maurice Watson speaking at 3 p.m. (501) 374-2891.

Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., has services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays which are also livestreamed at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays with the service also available on YouTube. gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, Conway, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 504-6899.

Hope Lutheran Church, 1904 McArthur Drive, Jacksonville, services at 10 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays. hopelutheranjacksonville.org.

Little Rock Vine meets at Don Robert Elementary School, 16601 Lamarche Drive, with blended worship at 9 a.m. and Root Groups for all ages at 10 a.m. (321) 591-4238 or office@LittleRockVine.com.

New Beginnings Church Ministries, 515 Sherwood Ave., Sherwood, holds its 15th Church Anniversary/Family and Friends Day at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12, with guest speakers Bishop Kenneth L. Robinson and Pastor Brian K. Baker. (501) 835-3300.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays. (501) 375-4098.

Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays, which are also livestreamed on Facebook and at pinnacleviewumc.org. (501) 868-4225.

Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) offers online-only worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. phcc-lr.org.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., viewable live on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, viewable at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 1920 E. Sixth St., has Sunday School at 9 and worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays. This Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m., there will be a Harvest revival. (501) 374-8833.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 8 and 10 a.m. Sundays. stlukeepiscopal.org.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. Morning prayer at 8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday in the chapel. Centering prayer in the church at 4:30 p.m. Mondays and at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Noonday prayer on Facebook at noon Monday-Friday. welovesaintmarks.org. At 4 p.m. Sunday will be a reading of the names of those interred in the parish's columbarium and then a Choral Eucharist for the Feasts of All Saints and All Souls at 5, featuring music from Gabriel Faure's Requiem, Op. 48.

St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Livestreamed at stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

St. Nicholas' Episcopal Church, 2001 Club Manor, Suite N, Maumelle, has services at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. (501) 420-4840.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, has a 9 a.m. Prayer Garden service and traditional sanctuary services at 8:30 and 11. Sundays, with Sunday School at 9:50 a.m. (501) 227-0000.

