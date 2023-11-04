Rick Lee’s Breeders’ Cup selections and analysis

Dirt Mile. Purse $1 million, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up

PRACTICAL MOVE is unbeaten at Santa Anita, including wins in the Grade I Santa Anita Derby and Grade II San Felipe. CODY'S WISH has won seven of his past eight races, and the multiple Grade I winner finished first in this stake in 2022. ZOZOS won the Grade III Ack Ack at Churchill at today's distance, and the likely pacesetter must be respected.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Practical Move;Vazquez;Yakteen;3-1

3 Cody's Wish;Alvarado;Mott;9-5

4 Zozos;Geroux;Cox;6-1

7 Algiers;Doyle;Crisford;6-1

5 Charge It;Velazquez;Pletcher;5-1

6 Skippylongstocking;Gaffalione;Joseph;12-1

9 National Treasure;Prat;Baffert;8-1

1 Stage Raider;Hernandez;DeVaux;15-1

8 Shirl's Bee;Saez;Stewart;20-1

Filly and Mare Turf. Purse $2 million, 1 1/4 miles, turf, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

INSPIRAL ships from Europe on the heels of consecutive Grade I victories, and the habitual slow starter has extra ground to work with. IN ITALIAN has two wins and as many photo-finish losses in four Grade I races in 2023, and the consistent mare drew a favorable post. WARM HEART ships from Europe following two consecutive determined Grade I victories, and she figures to be making a powerful one-run rally through the stretch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Inspiral;Dettori;Gosden;5-2

1 In Italian;Rosario;Brown;4-1

2 Warm Heart;Moore;O'Brien;3-1

9 Didia;Cheminaud;Correas;8-1

11 Lumiere Rock;McMonagle;O'Brien;12-1

8 Fev Rover;Castellano;Casse;8-1

7 Lindy;Gaffalione;Walsh;12-1

4 Moira;Prat;Attard;12-1

3 With the Moonlight;Buick;Appleby;20-1

10 McKulick;IOrtiz;Brown;15-1

12 State Occasion;Ryan;Beckett;20-1

5 Win Marilyn;Demuro;Tezuka;20-1

Filly and Mare Sprint. Purse $1 million, 7 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

MATAREYA is a Grade I winning sprinter, who has won six of 10 races on a fast track, and she figures to work out an ideal trip behind a contested pace. GOODNIGHT OLIVE was a clear winner of this stake in 2022, and she has remained in excellent form this season. SOCIETY has earned big Beyer figures in recent runaway stake victories at the distance, and she is a major threat if able to control the pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Matareya;Prat;Cox;6-1

1 Goodnight Olive;IOrtiz;Brown;6-5

7 Society;Gaffalione;Asmussen;5-2

9 Yuugiri;Santana;Brisset;8-1

3 Eda;Hernandez;Baffert;10-1

5 Kirstenbosch;Berrios;Sadler;10-1

2 Clearly Unhinged;Rispoli;McCarthy;12-1

6 Meikei Yell;Ikezoe;Take;15-1

8 Three Witches;Saez;Joseph;30-1

Mile. Purse $2 million, 1 mile, turf, 3-year-olds and up

SONGLINE has won consecutive Grade I races at this one-mile distance in Japan, and the mare has consistently defeated males and she has earnings exceeding $6 million. CASA CREED returns fresh following a Grade I win at Saratoga, and the powerful finisher has been a picture of consistency in 2023. MASTER OF THE SEAS was a decisive winner of the Grade I Woodbine Mile two starts back, and he suffered a photo-finish loss last month in the Grade I Turf Mile at Keeneland.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Songline;Tosaki;Hayashi;5-2

3 Casa Creed;Saez;Mott;8-1

14 Master of The Seas;Buick;Appleby;7-2

8 Du Jour;Prat;Baffert;15-1

11 Kelina;Guyon;Laffon;6-1

2 Gina Romantica;Gaffalione;Brown;12-1

6 Mawj;Murphy;Bin Suroor;4-1

13 More Than Looks;Rosario;DeVaux;15-1

12 Exaulted;Hernandez;Eurton;20-1

9 Astronomer;Moore;Callaghan;20-1

4 Win Carnelian;Miura;Shikato;30-1

1 Shirl's Speight;Velazquez;Attfield;30-1

5 Lucky Score;IOrtiz;Casse;30-1

7 Masteroffoxhounds;Maldonado;D'Amato;30-1

Distaff. Purse $2 million, 1 1/8 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

IDIOMATIC is a versatile filly riding a four-race winning streak, which includes recent Grade I races at Keeneland and Saratoga. SEARCH RESULTS won the Grade III Locust Grove by three widening lengths at Churchill, and the Brad Cox trainee switches to top rider Irad Ortiz Jr. CLAIRIERE is a multiple Grade I winning mare, who was beaten only a head in this stake last fall at Keeneland.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Idiomatic;Geroux;Cox;5-2

6 Search Results;IOrtiz;Brown;5-1

9 Clairiere;Rosario;Asmussen;4-1

8 Randomized;JOrtiz;Brown;6-1

5 Adare Manor;Hernandez;Baffert;4-1

7 Wet Paint;Prat;Cox;10-1

3 Pretty Mischievous;Gaffalione;Walsh;8-1

2 A Mo Reay;Lemaire;Cox;20-1

11 Le Da Vida;Cheminaud;Correas;20-1

10 Desert Dawn;Berrios;D'Amato;20-1

1 Hoosier Philly;Saez;Amoss;20-1

Turf. Purse $4 million, 1 1/2 miles, 3-year-olds and up

ONESTO exits a close third in the prestigious Arc de Triomphe, which is a race that has produced 10 winners of this race. MOSTAHDAF has won three of his four races this season in Europe, including consecutive Grade I events in Great Britain. AUGUSTE RODIN proved his class defeating older rivals in the Irish Champion Stake in Ireland, which followed a pair of Grade I wins against 3-year-olds.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Onesto;Guyon;Chappet;8-1

9 Mostahdaf;Crowley;Gosden;5-2

5 Auguste Rodin;Moore;O'Brien;3-1

11 King of Steel;Dettori;Varian;4-1

8 Up to the Mark;IOrtiz;Pletcher;5-1

4 Bolshoi Ballet;Velazquez;O'Brien;15-1

13 War Like Goddess;Alvarado;Mott;12-1

1 Shahryar;Demuro;Fujiwara;15-1

7 Broome;McMonagle;O'Brien;30-1

6 Get Smokin;De La Cruz;Casse;30-1

12 Belladeer;Espinoza;Papaprodomou;30-1

10 Adhamo;Prat;Brown;30-1

3 Gold Phoenix;Hernandez;D'Amato;30-1

Classic. Purse $6 million, 1 1/4 miles, 3-year-olds and up

USHBA TESORO is unbeaten in five races on a fast main track, and the Japanese shipper is a multiple Grade I winner, which includes a convincing win in the Dubai World Cup in March. ARABIAN KNIGHT is a lightly-raced and steadily-improving 3-year-old who defeated older rivals in the Pacific Classic, and his subsequent works have been strong. WHITE ABARRIO has trained sharply since winning the Grade I Whitney by six widening lengths at Saratoga.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Ushba Tesoro;Kawada;Takagi;4-1

12 Arabian Knight;Prat;Baffert;3-1

3 White Abarrio;IOrtiz;Dutrow;4-1

6 Saudi Crown;Geroux;Cox;12-1

2 Zandon;Dettori;Brown;12-1

1 Arcangelo;Castellano;Antonucci;7-2

11 Bright Future;Velazquez;Pletcher;10-1

13 Proxy;Rosario;Stidham;12-1

7 Clapton;Gaffalione;Summers;20-1

5 Derma Sotogake;Lemaire;Otonashi;20-1

10 Dreamlike;JOrtiz;Pletcher;30-1

4 Missed the Cut;Saez;Sadler;30-1

9 Senor Buscador;Franco;Fincher;30-1

Turf Sprint. Purse $1 million, 5 furlongs, turf, 3-year-olds and up

LIVE IN THE DREAM is an exceptionally quick gelding, who is a Grade I winner and he will love the abbreviated distance. JASPER KRONE is a multiple graded stake winning sprinter in Japan, and he is another who will appreciate the five-furlong distance. ROSES FOR DEBRA had a four-race winning streak snapped when catching a yielding course at Parx, and he keeps Irad Ortiz Jr. and should bounce back over firm ground.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Live In The Dream;Kirrane;West;9-2

11 Jasper Krone;Kawada;Mori;12-1

9 Roses for Debra;IOrtiz;Clement;12-1

12 Arzak;Saez;Trombetta;6-1

10 Motorious;Prat;D'Amato;5-1

3 Caravel;Gaffalione;Cox;5-1

7 Nobals;Corrales;Rivelli;6-1

8 Aesop's Fables;Moore;O'Brien;12-1

2 Bradsell;Morris;Watson;5-1

13 One Timer;Baird;Rivelli;8-1

15 Lane Way;Smith;Mandella;6-1

14 Beer Can Man;Prat;D'Amato;12-1

16 Twilight Gleaming;IOrtiz;Ward;15-1

6 Gear Jockey;Lezcano;Arnold;12-1

4 Tony Ann;Berrios;D'Amato;15-1

1 Big Invasion;Rosario;Clement;15-1

Sprint. Purse $2 million, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up

GUNITE defeated the morning line favorite (Elite Power) just two races back in the Grade I Forego. He is very good at today's standard six-furlong distance and has the speed to be in a perfect striking position into the stretch. ELITE POWER finished fast winning this race in 2022, and his loss to Gunite in the Forego stopped an eight-race winning streak. DR. SCHIVEL won the Santa Anita Sprint Championship in game fashion, and he holds a home court advantage over the top two.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Gunite;Gaffalione;Asmussen;4-1

8 Elite Power;IOrtiz;Mott;9-5

2 Dr. Schivel;Hernandez;Glatt;5-1

6 The Chosen Vron;Berrios;Kruljac;5-1

7 Speed Boat Beach;Smith;Baffert;3-1

4 Hoist the Gold;Velazquez;Stewart;12-1

1 Nakatomi;Saez;Ward;15-1

5 Three Technique;Bejarano;Cook;20-1

3 American Theorem;Rispoli;Papapodromou;30-1