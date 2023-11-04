Sections
RIVERCREST 31, BLYTHEVILLE 12

Today at 2:16 a.m.

WILSON -- Rivercrest (8-2, 7-0) ended the regular season undefeated in the 4A-3 Conference after defeating Blytheville (6-5, 5-2).

Koby Turner rushed for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns on 24 carries to lead the Colts. Michael Rainer finished with 11 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown, and also had a receiving touchdown. He also intercepted a pass on defense.

Courtney Rogers scored first for Blytheville in the first quarter, but Turner's 34-yard touchdown tied the game at 6-6.

In the second quarter, Michael Rainer's 59-yard touchdown run put the Colts ahead.

Turner also had a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Calvonta Washington threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Rainer in the fourth quarter.

Also for Blytheville, Jontavious Johnson threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Tyrin Walker.

