‘Rocket’ launches again, helps trigger Hogs’ victory





GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Less than a three-hour drive from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., the University of Arkansas’ Rocket finally got lift-off in the 2023 football season.

Running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, limited by a left knee injury through the first eight games, helped carry the Razorbacks to a 39-36 overtime victory over the Florida Gators on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Sanders’ first two carries were frustratingly similar to what the preseason Associated Press All-American had endured this fall.

Playing off the bench, Sanders’ first carry went for 2 yards. His second carry also covered 2 yards.

Then Sanders broke off a 19-yard gain, his longest run of a season in which he had missed five of the first eight games.

That run helped get Sanders going and he finished with 18 carries for 103 yards to help fuel the offense in its highest-scoring game of the season.

Sanders’ surpassed his three-game rushing totals of 91 yards on 34 carries — a 2.7-yard average — after he had rushed for 1,443 yards last season.

“It’s extremely important,” Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said of having Sanders produce like he had last season. “He’s a top SEC back, and he showed that today.

“Just being able to be out there and come back and hit the ground running. We really needed him to come out and be Rocket.

“That was the main thing — be Rocket. Be himself. He didn’t have to do nothing major but be himself, and that’s what he did today.”

Sanders, a junior from Rockledge, Fla., said it was extra motivation playing in his home state against the Gators.

“It just brought me back to Tampa my first year,” Sanders said of rushing for 79 yards on 13 carries as a freshman in the Outback Bowl when Arkansas beat Penn State 24-10 to cap a 9-4 season. “I would definitely say a blessing for that.

“Definitely had extra motivation for this game, just being back [in Florida] and knowing that I’m back with the team as well.”

Sanders missed the previous two games because of a lingering left knee injury he suffered in the opener against Western Carolina. He missed the next three games, played against Texas A&M and Ole Miss, then missed the next two games.

“Definitely, I feel 100%,” Sanders said. “I would definitely say with the process of it, it was a mind thing as well.

“Of course I was hurt, but it was a mind thing just trusting and stuff. … I would definitely say I trust it way more and feel way better than where I was two or three weeks ago.”

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he was thankful to have Sanders back running at full speed.

“Obviously, he’s been out for a while, but I thought he ran extremely hard and ran over some guys,” Pittman said. “I thought he played well. Held on to the ball well. Ran hard.”

Sanders got to celebrate with his young son, Raheim Jr., after the game.

“It definitely makes it sweeter, man, because my baby boy was here,” Sanders said. “This was his first game he ever came to.

“It was definitely, truly a blessing. Definitely thank God.”

Sanders’ last carry was for an 11-yard gain in overtime to the Florida 4. On the next play, Jefferson threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Tyrone Broden.

“It was good to see him back out there,” Broden said of Sanders. “Not for me, just for him to be back out there and feel healthy.”

Rockledge is 165 miles north of Gainesville.

“I know a lot of [Sanders’] family and friends got to see him play,” Jefferson said. “He got to hold his son, so that was a big deal for him.

“I know coming in, his mind was more focused than ever just knowing he’s coming back to Florida and he wanted to have the best outing that he could. And that’s what he did.”

Arkansas linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul said Sanders, a team captain, helped fire up the defense.

“That was just Rocket doing what he does,” Paul said. “But he came back and he was the leader he had been before he left.

“He takes pride in what he does. ... And it was time. He came to the sideline to us and was like, ‘Man, we got y’all’s back.’

“‘[The Gators] went down and scored, we’ll go and score, too. We’re going to put us back in this game for us if y’all have our back as well.’ We did that.”

Sanders said on the Razorback Sports Network postgame radio show he felt confident going into the game.

“I’m not going to lie,” Sanders said. “Before I even came out here, I felt like this was going to happen, man.”

Sanders said it wasn’t easy to stay patient waiting for his knee injury to fully heal.

“The negative thing was not being out there with my team, but the positive part was the process of me trying to get back,” Sanders said on the radio show. “Not just for me, but my team as well.

“The experience of winning with them, I feel so blessed to do that. But the process was good and happened for a reason and I had to stay positive and that’s what I did those three weeks I was out.”



