Search for respect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Snapping a six-game losing streak at an SEC road venue is never an easy task.

For the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) to shuck the muck of their current six-game skid, they'll have to win in a forbidding, hostile locale that has only brought them grief and defeat.

The University of Arkansas will carry an 0-5 record at the venue into today's 11 a.m. Central game at Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, fondly called The Swamp by the locals.

While this is not a vintage Florida team, the Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) under second-year Coach Billy Napier have performed demonstrably better at home with a 4-0 record this season.

And yet Florida is just a 3.5-point favorite in the third meeting between the teams in Gainesville since 2013.

The Razorbacks are aware they've never won at The Swamp.

"It would go down in history," Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said about the possibility of winning today. "I mean, it would be fun. I feel like that would bring some excitement and pride back into the building, and for the state as well.

"My teammates and myself, we need that spark and that pride. Just being able to go into a hostile environment like Florida and be able to come away victorious would be a big deal."

The Razorbacks knew heading into the season that a four-game stretch away from home against SEC West opponents LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama could be brutal. But in addition to losing all of those games, they bracketed that grind with home losses to BYU and Mississippi State leading into last week's open date.

Arkansas has to win out against Florida, Auburn, Florida International and Missouri to obtain automatic bowl eligibility.

"We haven't talked a whole lot this week about that," fourth-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "We've talked a lot about passion and getting our pride back and getting our respect back.

"We've never won at Florida, in Gainesville. We've got plenty of incentives. One of them is we need to play better and we need to get respect from the people of our state and our own university."

Arkansas pared down its offense with interim coordinator Kenny Guiton at the controls for the fired Dan Enos during its open week. That might be a way for the Razorbacks to play faster and look more cohesive as they play for the fifth time in six games away from home.

"There will definitely be some big differences," senior guard Josh Braun, a Florida prep product, said on the "Out of Bounds" show on Little Rock's KABZ-FM this week about the Hogs' offensive look. "I think the fans will enjoy the differences more. I personally hope the differences result in more points being scored.

"We just want to put a product out on the field that we can be proud of and I think Coach Guiton is getting us to the point where we can do that. We're excited to go lay it out on the field and let the chips fall where they may."

The Razorbacks rank last in the SEC in total offense with 305.9 yards per game and 11th in scoring with 26.5 points per game.

Florida has been stingy at home on defense and super protective of the ball.

Opponents have scored just 44 points in four games at The Swamp this season and visiting offenses are averaging 263 yards per game and 2.8 yards per rushing attempt.

"Just in general, homefield advantage is a real thing, especially in our league," Florida Coach Billy Napier said. "You're making the opponent execute in a little bit different environment. Our people can impact the game. They've impacted games this year. They've impacted a lot of games in the past, right?"

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, a transfer from Wisconsin, is completing 83% of his passes at The Swamp and has not thrown an interception at home.

The Gators will suit out in black jerseys for the first time as part of a tribute to the armed forces and others who serve the country.

"It's a nice look, a really nice look," ace Florida edge rusher Princely Umanmielen said. "Just looks really cool. I wish it was a night game, but ..."

The Razorbacks will play their third consecutive 11 a.m. game, an indication of a sub-par season.

Though neither is a conference contender this season, the teams are not exactly in the same spot in the SEC pecking order. The Gators own conference wins over Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, while Arkansas can only say it has battled current top 15 teams LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama within one score, all on the road.

If "close" counted for anything, the Razorbacks would be in the game.

"We've got to get our respect back," Pittman said. "We've been playing hard, so I'm not saying that we've lost respect from everybody. We've been playing hard. We've lost some close games, but we need to win one. I feel like we'll all feel a lot better."

Gators fans might see an easy "W" for their team, but the Florida players have been drilled on the fact Arkansas is dangerous.

"Coach Napier has brought up that their record isn't the best, but they're still a team that can win," Umanmielen said. "They've had a lot of tight games and things like that.

"We've always got to approach every team ... like, after the Utah game, I told the team that we got to play every week like we're playing the championship game no matter who we're playing."

This will be the first meeting between the programs in which neither team was ranked.

The Razorbacks have been ranked for three games against the Gators, while Florida has been ranked in 10 of the 12 meetings, including being No. 1 in the AP poll for games in 1996, 1997 and 2009, No. 2 in 1995 and top 10 on two other occasions.

Florida has a better winning record (10-2, .833) against Arkansas than any other SEC opponent. Even though the Gators have historically dominated Vanderbilt (43-11-2, .786), South Carolina (30-10-3, .733) and Kentucky (53-20, .726), they have owned Arkansas to a larger degree. The combined scores of the Razorbacks' games in Gainesville is 217-102 for an average score of 43-20.

The Swamp joins Missouri's Faurot Field as the only two SEC venues where the Razorbacks have never won, and Arkansas has been reasonable contention in only one of those games, a 23-20 loss in 2009 in Coach Bobby Petrino's second year at the helm.

Arkansas held leads of 7-0, 10-3 and 20-13 in that game. Florida lost 4 of 4 fumbles, two of them inside the Arkansas 10. But the Razorbacks missed field goals from 40 and 38 yards and was heavily penalized with 10 flags for 92 yards versus 3 penalties for 16 yards against Florida.

The officiating crew led by referee Marc Curles was suspended for a game, largely due to a personal foul call against Malcolm Sheppard deemed to be in error. However, Arkansas fans had a beef with multiple officiating decisions, including what appeared to be a missed offensive interference call on Riley Cooper against Andru Stewart in the end zone on a potential interception during the Gators' drive for a game-winning field goal.

The last of Arkansas' leads came on Greg Childs' 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Ryan Mallett, with a big blocking assist from Jarius Wright inside the Floria 5-yard line, with 9:40 to play.

However, Tim Tebow led Florida on a game-tying 67-yard touchdown drive on the Gators' ensuing possession.

Arkansas reached the Gators' 20 on its next possession before Alex Tejada missed a 38-yard field-goal try wide left with 3:08 remaining. Florida drove 69 yards in 14 plays for Caleb Sturgis' 27 yard field goal with 9 seconds left on the clock.

The Arkansas defense has played well much of the season, keeping the underperforming offense within range in most every game.

The Razorbacks would like another shot at a late, winning drive, which they could not complete in their most recent games against Alabama and Mississippi State.

"I think they'll continue to play hard," Pittman said of the Hogs' defense. "I would think it would be very, very hard for them to lose their enthusiasm and their luster and their will to play because of the coaches they have over there.

"They hold them accountable but yet they're very positive and charismatic with them and they're believing. Hopefully that's what will to our offense as well this week and we'll go out there and have us a really good football game."