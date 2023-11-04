State college capsules

NCAA DIVISION III

LYON AT LUTHER (IOWA)

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Carlson Stadium, Decorah, Iowa

INTERNET lyonscots.com

RECORDS Lyon 4-4; Luther 0-8

COACHES Chris Douglas (7-26 in fourth season at Lyon); Joe Troche (2-16 in second season at Luther)

SERIES First meeting

LAST WEEK Lyon defeated Hilbert (N.Y.) 43-27 while Luther suffered a 64-2 loss to Coe (Iowa).

NOTEWORTHY Vershon Brooks has a team-high 217 rushing yards on 92 attempts for Luther, which has ran for 481 yards total. The Norse also have four rushing touchdowns. ... Lyon never trailed last week and led by as many 22 points before settling for a 16-point victory Hilbert. Jaylin Babers had three rushing touchdowns in the win for the Scots. ... The 216 yards the Scots gave up against Hilbert was the second-lowest they've allowed this season.

CENTRE (KY.) AT HENDRIX

WHEN Noon

WHERE Young-Wise Memorial Stadium, Conway

INTERNET hendrixwarriors.com

RECORDS Hendrix 3-5 3-3 Southern Athletic Assocation; Centre 4-4, 4-2

COACHES Buck Buchanan (53-50 in 11th season at Hendrix); Andy Frye (170-85 in 26th season at Centre)

LAST MEETING Centre held on to win 45-42 on Oct. 22, 2022, in Conway

LAST WEEK Berry (Ga.) dominated Hendrix 53-6, while Centre beat Sewanee (Tenn.) 54-22.

NOTEWORTHY Centre has won three consecutive games, all of which were by 24 points or more, since losing to Trinity (Texas) on Oct. 7. ... Hendrix allowed 460 yards rushing last week to Berry. The Warriors finished with 340 yards of offense, with Jason Sullivan rushing for 45 yards on 13 carries. ... Christian Gadison has 50 catches for 548 yards and 5 touchdowns for Hendrix. Kanyn Utley and Jax Johnson also have five scoring catches apiece for the Warriors.

NAIA

CENTENARY (LA.) AT ARKANSAS BAPTIST

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Scott Field, Little Rock

INTERNET abcbuffaloes.com

RECORDS Centenary 7-0; Arkansas Baptist 1-8

COACHES Byron Dawson (second season at Centenary); Richard Wilson (17th season at Arkansas Baptist and overall)

SERIES First meeting

LAST WEEK Centenary beat Texas Lutheran's junior varsity team 28-0, while Arkansas Baptist was beaten 32-7 by Wayland (Texas) Baptist.

NOTEWORTHY All of Centenary's games are scheduled as exhibitions. The Gents' football program was dormant for the past 50 years prior to this season. They'll play a regular schedule next year. ... Arkansas Baptist fell into a 25-0 deficit a week ago. Five turnovers, including four fumbles, also hurt the Buffaloes, but Christopher Witherspoon rushed for 101 yards and Germany Powell had eight tackles in the loss.