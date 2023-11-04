The world in brief: Storm’s winds fuel wildfire in Spain

Storm winds lead to wildfire in Spain

MADRID -- A wildfire abetted by storm winds in eastern Spain has burned 4,900 acres of land and forced the evacuation of 850 people from four towns, officials said Friday.

About 200 firefighters and army emergency unit soldiers were deployed to try to extinguish the day-old blaze near the eastern town of Montitxelvo. The regional government of Valencia said it hoped five water-carrying planes and helicopters would be deployed in the operation.

Regional president Carlos Mazon called on people to avoid travel in the area or activities in forests that could start fires.

The state news agency Efe said winds in the zone reached 75 mph overnight. Mazon described the winds as the main element fueling the fire in the mountainous and wooded terrain.

The fire comes as Spain, like much of Europe, continues to face heavy rain and gales from Storm Ciaran. However, the rain and low temperatures have not helped prevent the wildfire.

Spain has been suffering a drought for the past two years, intensified by climate change. Because the land is so parched, it is unable to absorb much of the storm water, which will run off into the rivers before reaching the Mediterranean.

Blaze at Iranian rehab facility kills 32

TEHRAN, Iran -- A fire at a private drug rehabilitation center in northern Iran killed 32 people Friday, according to Iranian state media, five more than reported earlier.

State TV said 16 other people were injured and taken to hospitals in Langroud, a city about 125 miles northwest of the capital, Tehran.

The TV report said the center had capacity for 40 patients. It was not clear how many staff members were working when the early morning fire broke out. The earlier broadcast said 27 people had died and 17 were injured.

A video showed flames and smoke pouring into a dark sky. The fire was later extinguished and authorities were investigating how it started, the TV report said.

The head of Iran's judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, ordered a full investigation.

Fatal fires are common in Iran, mainly because of the disregarding of safety measures, aging facilities and inadequate emergency services.

In September, a fire broke out at a car battery factory owned by Iran's Defense Ministry for the second time in less than a week. There were no reports of casualties.

Day of Dead ambush kills 2 in cemetery

MEXICO CITY -- Two men were shot to death while visiting a graveyard during Mexico's Day of the Dead holiday, prosecutors said Friday.

The two men were killed and a third person was wounded in a shooting Thursday at a cemetery in the Mexico City suburb of Naucalpan.

Mexicans traditionally visit the tombs of their deceased relatives during the Nov. 1-2 holiday. The killers apparently used that tradition to wait for the victims.

There was no immediate official information on a motive for the attack or the identity of the victims. Local media reported that the victims were a businessman who provided bullet-proofing for cars and his bodyguard.

On the Day of the Dead, families clean the tombs of their loved ones, decorate them with flowers and sometimes eat, sing or sit quietly beside the graves.

The peaceful tradition also was marred by violence in northern Mexico on Wednesday.

Police in the northern border state of Sonora were attacked while driving between the towns of Santa Ana and Magdalena de Kino, 56 miles from the Arizona border, authorities said in a post on Facebook. The attackers left three assault rifles, a truck and smears of blood before fleeing to a mountain nearby.

Sanctioned official resigns in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Serbia's intelligence chief, who has fostered closer ties with Russia and is under sanctions by the United States, resigned Friday after less than a year in the post, saying he wanted to avoid possible further embargoes against the Balkan nation.

In July, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Aleksandar Vulin, accusing him of involvement in illegal arms shipments, drug trafficking and misuse of public office.

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said Vulin used his public authority to help a U.S.-sanctioned Serbian arms dealer move illegal arms shipments across Serbia's borders. Vulin is also accused of involvement in a drug trafficking ring, according to U.S. authorities.

Vulin became the director of Serbia's intelligence agency, BIA, in December 2022. The close associate of populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had previously served as the army and police chief.

Vulin is known for advocating close ties with Russia instead of the West and promoting the concept of a "Serbian World" -- a carbon copy of the "Russian World" advocated by President Vladimir Putin -- that would be made up of all ethnic Serbs living in neighboring states.

Vucic has said the real reason why Vulin has faced U.S. sanctions is his position toward Russia and not corruption allegations.



