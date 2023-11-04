Swamp splendor: Hogs top Gators in OT, end 6-game slump





GAINESVILLE, Fla. — KJ Jefferson and Kenny Guiton, the men of the hour, shared a chest bump, a mighty hug, primeval yells and a seminal Arkansas Razorback win outside the frenzied winning locker room at The Swamp on Saturday.

Jefferson, running plays called by Guiton — Arkansas’ interim offensive coordinator Guiton in his first game at the controls — paired with a rejuvenated Raheim Sanders, a defensive touchdown by Jaylon Braxton and a dodged bullet on a missed late field goal miss to power the University of Arkansas to its first win at Florida.

Tyrone Broden gave a game-over, goodbye wave from his back after cradling Jefferson’s 4-yard dart touchdown pass in overtime to send the Razorbacks to a 39-36 win over the Gators before a sold-out crowd of 89,782 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

“That was a surreal moment,” said Jefferson, who had 255 passing yards and was responsible for three touchdowns. “We really needed that.

“The season we’ve been having has been pretty frustrating and to come in and be the first team in history [to win at Florida], we can hang our hats on that and just bring some passion and some pride.”

Arkansas (3-6, 1-5 SEC) snapped a six-game losing streak with a stunning reversal of its offensive mojo two weeks after amassing 200 yards in a 7-3 home loss to Mississippi State, leading to the firing of offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

“It’s unbelievable,” Coach Sam Pittman said. “These kids, they work hard. To see them all happy, it’s a big deal to come to Florida and win.

“To be that excited, they had earned that. We never have had a bad football team. We’ve had some bad luck, we’ve had some bad results … but we’ve always had a decent team. We were just losing games like that. And to win, that was incredible.”

Arkansas had lost all five of its one-score games, including tough road defeats at ranked LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama in succession, before breaking its 0-5 record at The Swamp.

Guiton’s first game at the offensive helm resulted in a quicker tempo, a tone-setting first-drive touchdown and season highs of 255 rushing yards and 481 total yards.

Guiton got congratulatory hugs and high fives from players, coaches and staff after coming down from the press box.

“Just excited for him,” Jefferson said. “We really couldn’t even just talk. We just hugged each other. … Proud of him. He took advantage of his opportunity today and I felt like we all went out there and played our hearts out for each other and for him as well.”

Florida (5-4, 3-3 SEC) dressed in all black for the first time in school history and the jerseys turned into the colors of mourning as the Gators dropped to 10-3 in the series.

“I said prior to the game I thought Arkansas had a better team than their record indicates,” Florida Coach Billy Napier said. “They played a lot of close games this year. Certainly we talked a lot about the quarterback, the return of the running back, some new wrinkles on offense, and we saw that today.”

The Razorbacks could hardly have asked for a better start. Jefferson marched the Razorbacks 75 yards with the game-opening drive, hitting AJ Green with an 8-yard touchdown pass to cap the seven-play sequence.

On the next snap, Florida wideout Ricky Pearsall was fighting for first down yardage after a 9-yard catch when Braxton, a freshman cornerback wrenched the ball out of his hands and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 Arkansas lead at the 11:54 mark of the first quarter.

“Just seeing a young guy like that make impact plays so early in his career versus a good team like Florida, it was just so phenomenal,” said Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul, who celebrated his 21st birthday with the win.

Sanders broke out of a season-long slump impacted by a knee injury to post his first 100-yard game of the season and the ninth of his career, a 103-yard effort.

“I was just thinking, man, before I even came out here, I felt like this was going to happen,” Sanders said on the Razorback Sports Network. “I know things happen for a reason, but I feel like this is a great time, a great moment.”

Andrew Armstrong had 103 receiving yards on three catches, his first 100-yard game at Arkansas. He came out with an injury early in the fourth quarter after nearly hauling in Isaac TeSlaa’s 34-yard receiver pass. The gadget play did draw a pass interference call against the Gators and Arkansas cashed in with Cam Little’s 22-yard field goal to pull into a 23-23 tie.

Little made 4 of 5 field goals, including a clutch 49-yarder to draw the Razorbacks into a 33-33 tie with 44 seconds left in regulation.

Florida drove into field-goal range in the closing seconds but suffered a penalty for an illegal substitution, and nearly a 10-second runoff. After the 5-yard penalty and a Pittman timeout to argue about what he felt should have been a time runoff that would have ended regulation, Trey Smack missed wide right on a 44-yard field-goal try.

Arkansas won the overtime coin toss with a “tails” call then elected to play defense.

Jayden Johnson broke up Graham Mertz’s slant pass for Arlis Boardingham on third down from the 21 to set up Smack’s 39-yard field goal.

Arkansas guard Josh Braun was flagged for holding on the Hogs’ first snap of overtime. However, Jefferson took a power read up the middle, bowled through a defender and gained 20 yards on the next play to move the chains.

Sanders dodged a tackle attempt in the backfield and skirted 11 yards around the right edge on the next play to set up first and goal from the 4 before Florida called timeout.

Broden broke inside his defender and the 6-6 receiver gave Jefferson a big target to deliver the walk-off touchdown and send the Hogs’ sideline into a frenzy.

“When I saw the safety come down, I knew it was over with,” Broden said. “I did my route and KJ did the rest. Caught the ball, touchdown.”

The Razorbacks won for the eighth consecutive time when having extra time to prepare, such as a season-opener, coming off a bye week or a bowl game.

Arkansas also improved to 15-7 in overtime games, including 3-0 under Pittman.

“Coach Pittman basically told us, ‘We’re going to win the game,’ ” Jefferson said. “It was just like two years ago versus LSU, went into overtime and we wanted to send the defense out their first to send a statement and they came up big time.

“It was all on the offense. We overcome some adversity, some penalties and like I said, we stuck together and we knew we were going to win.”