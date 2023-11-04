Unidentified body found in Jonesboro retention pond

Officials on Saturday evening were investigating a body found in a pond, according to a social media post from the Jonesboro Police Department.

It wasn’t yet clear as of late Saturday whether foul play was involved, the post added.

Walkers on the Greenway Trail off Highland Drive located the body at the edge of a retention pond around 4:45 p.m., the post states. The coroner sent the body to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and autopsy.

No further details were known as of late Saturday.



