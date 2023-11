VAN BUREN 50, SILOAM SPRINGS 13

VAN BUREN -- Bryce Perkins threw four touchdown passes as Van Buren (4-6, 3-5 6A-West) topped Siloam Springs (0-10, 0-8).

The Pointers jumped out to a 29-7 lead before halftime, with Cameron Keller running for three touchdowns.

Alex Derwin and Dane Marlatt each had a rushing touchdown for Siloam Springs.