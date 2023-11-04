Wash bay contract exceeds $500,000

BELLA VISTA — The city is poised to spend more than half a million dollars to construct a vehicle wash bay for the Street Department.

A resolution approved 5-1 by the City Council on Oct. 23 authorizes the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with One Con Co. LLC in an amount not to exceed $596,200, including a 10% ($54,200) contingency. The resolution includes a budget amendment of $390,000.

Previously, a total of $261,000 was budgeted for the wash bay project, and the amendment covers higher-than-anticipated construction costs and related expenses, including architectural fees of $49,350.

Council Member Jerry Snow, who made a motion to table the item that died for lack of a second, said he wasn’t voting against the Street Department’s need, but against the cost.

Street Superintendent Karen Hunt explained to council members during their Oct. 16 work session that requests for bids were sent to 11 area contractors and three submitted bids.

One Con provided the lowest bid of $542,000 while the highest bid came in at $717,477.

This is for construction of a single wash bay for city use, and Hunt pointed out measures were already in place to reduce the project expenses, including in-house paving, pad preparation and placement of utilities, as well as use of the existing Public Safety Building landscaping plan and an administrative review by community development.

“Despite all of these measures, we had a sticker shock when we opened up our bids,” she said.

“We tried to be good stewards of taxpayer money and looked at every way we can to save money.”

According to Hunt, Bentonville recently contracted for construction of a three-bay car wash, and the low bid came in at $1.3 million.

“So the price seems to be in line with the market price, unfortunately,” she said. “I think by delaying this project for seven years has added to this cost … I’m concerned that if we postpone it one more time, that price will continue to rise.”

Snow said spending over $500,000 for two walls and a roof seems “a bit excessive.”

Hunt provided this perspective: “For comparison, when we did our salt and sand storage over at the west side where we added on to the old Fire Station No. 3, and we put up the concrete walls — no plumbing, no electric, bare bones, walls and a roof on that so that we could use that for salt and sand storage — that came up to $218,000. Without the digging of the pit, without the electric, without the plumbing, without the mechanical car wash components. It was 218 [thousand dollars] for that with none of the things that a car wash would require.”

Council Member Craig Honchell said putting off the project will only drive up costs.

“I’ve always been of the opinion that anything’s cheaper to build today than it is tomorrow. I think what we’re seeing is the result of that philosophy,” he said.

“The concern that I have is that if we keep kicking the can, we’re going to have to wind up passing a bond issue just to get a car wash built … I think this is just simply a sign of the times.”

Council Member Larry Wilms asked his fellow council members to vote in favor of the project.

“What we have is a situation in Northwest Arkansas where there’s more construction work to be done than there are available contractors to do it on a competitive basis,” Wilms said.

“And so what you see is elevated construction costs far and above what the real cost probably is.

“And we’re stuck in that because of all of the construction that’s occurring in Northwest Arkansas.

“It’s a tough bullet to bite, but I would encourage the council to think clearly about this and carefully about it. I for one support approving it, moving ahead with the project, because I think we have no other choice.”

The Street Department used to be able to wash its vehicles outdoors under a permit from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.

However, an inspection in March, under a new inspector, resulted in the city being found noncompliant with ADEQ standards due to potential comingling of wash water and stormwater runoff, according to Hunt.

“The main thing that was the issue is we couldn’t stop the wash waters and the stormwaters from comingling, unless we took some measures that included at their recommendation digging a pit, adding walls and a roof to prevent comingling of those waters, which is essentially building a car wash bay,” she said.

In the meantime, to stay in compliance, the department moved its vehicle washing operations indoors to a garage bay that’s not intended for this kind of use, requiring a lot of extra cleanup and maintenance.

Hunt pointed out other departments will be able to use the new wash bay, including police, community development, information technology and city hall, for a total of 136 city vehicles, she said. The Street Department alone has 44 vehicles.

Cassi Lapp, city communications director, said the contract with One Con is under review.

Once the contract is signed, the contractor will have 120 days to complete the work, though the start date is up to the contractor, she said.

Samuel Clanton can be reached online at sclanton@nwaonline.com .