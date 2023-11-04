Weevils seek victory in last at-home game

A season that started out hot has turned into a long string of defeats amid a slew of injuries for the University of Arkansas at Monticello football team.

The Boll Weevils have two games remaining, but today is their final chance to win at home for the first time since Sept. 9. That was when they upped their record to 2-0 following a 58-21 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

The Weevils were healthy in key positions and, even with a difficult stretch of games against nationally ranked teams ahead, seemed poised for their first winning regular season since 2018. Instead, they've lost seven in a row, one of them a late comeback attempt against East Central University and the next week a loss on the final play of the game at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

There is a winning streak the Weevils (2-7 overall and Great American) can protect today. They're looking to beat Southern Nazarene University (4-5) for the sixth straight time, going back to 2017.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. today at Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium. KHBM-FM 93.7 will air the game.

UAM has won 8 of 9 meetings all-time against Southern Nazarene, based in Bethany, Okla. The Crimson Storm lost Oct. 26 to Ouachita Baptist University, 49-28.

The Storm have the third-ranked offense in the Great American Conference at 449.8 yards per game. They rely heavily on the run game (278.3), led by the top rusher in the conference, Gage Porter (157.9 per game, 1,421 yards and 18 touchdowns on the season).

UAM has started multiple players at running back and lost another key ballcarrier in quarterback Demilon Brown, all due to injuries. The Weevils still rank sixth in total offense (344.1 per game), with redshirt freshman Buddy Taylor (58% completion rate, 1,019 yards and 4 touchdowns passing) stepping up his game.

With a win today and next Saturday at Southern Arkansas University, the Weevils will eclipse their victory total from last season.

LEGACY CAMPAIGN UPDATE

UAM is moving into the second phase of its Legacy Campaign, which will address facade and interior renovation of Steelman Fieldhouse, the basketball and volleyball venue.

The campaign seeks 250 donors to make a contribution of $1,000 each for a $250,000 annual goal toward improving athletic facilities. The first phase was completion of the Kenneth H. Hunt Athletic Performance Center.

Other projects include locker room relocation for baseball and softball; a golf driving range and expansion of tee boxes (lights); football locker room; baseball and softball field lights; renovation of the softball dugouts; scoreboards for basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball; and football stadium renovation.

Details are available at fundraise.givesmart.com/form/kS64zA?vid=11zftr .